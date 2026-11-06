David Warner and Steve Smith Sandpapergate Incident Truth Revealed by Usman Khawaja

Retired opener Usman Khawaja disputes official findings on the 2018 Newlands sandpaper scandal, claiming the entire Australian cricket team was aware of the ball-tampering plot.

Retired Australian opener Usman Khawaja has publicly challenged the official narrative surrounding the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering incident, asserting that the entire squad was complicit in the scandal. The controversy, widely known as Sandpapergate, originally led to severe sanctions for key leaders of the national team, with opening batsman David Warner and captain Steve Smith each receiving one-year bans, while Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months. Khawaja argues that the subsequent exoneration of the rest of the squad was inaccurate, stating that the knowledge of the misconduct extended far beyond just the three punished players.

Core Details Of The Sandpaper Incident

An official investigation into the ball-tampering incident at Newlands in 2018 determined that only opening bat David Warner, Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft knew of the idea to use sandpaper in the third Test. Bancroft received a nine-month suspension while Warner and Smith were banned for a year. Skipper Smith was also prevented from captaining Australia for two years thereafter. Khawaja, who is now retired, said the Rubicon moment from Cape Town had come in the previous Test in Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha), suggesting the planning began earlier than previously admitted.

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Khawaja's Competing Account

Test batsman Khawaja, who batted at No.3 in the Newlands Test, recalls a different version of events. He stated that the awareness was universal within the group, noting, It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us. The retired left-hander expressed regret over breaking his silence, admitting, In an ideal world, I don't want to do this … I don't want to be the one who comes out and talks about the truth. The issue is that I genuinely thought after eight years the truth would have been out by now. He emphasized that the collective responsibility was ignored in favor of scapegoating three individuals.

Team Distancing And Official Stances

Other players including bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon subsequently distanced themselves from the incident, saying they had no knowledge of a foreign substance being taken on the field. This official position contradicts Khawaja's claim of widespread awareness. During the initial investigation, Bancroft and Steve Smith were quizzed by umpire Richard Illingworth as Sandpapergate broke, cementing their roles in the public eye. The bowling attack, which included the aforementioned stars, maintained their innocence regarding the planning and execution of the ball-tampering scheme.

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Dressing Room Discussions And Events

Open, lighthearted discussions were held in the dressing room at St George's Park about how to rough up the ball, culminating in the discovery of sandpaper. At a break in play, Bancroft then volunteered to use sandpaper in South Africa's first innings in Gqeberha. The ball swung lavishly during that period, which the players discussed on the field. Khawaja recalls sitting next to Bancroft in the Newlands Test and spoke to him and recalls an exchange with a member of the coaching staff that sparked the events to follow. These details suggest a broader team culture that tolerated or encouraged the misconduct.

Aftermath And Legacy Of The Scandal

Khawaja speaks about speaking passionately in the dressing room after the game for the team to take collective responsibility, rather than scapegoating Warner, Smith and Bancroft. He recalled his stance, saying, Even in the change rooms when I was talking to them after the game. I said, Take this as a team. We did this as a team. We knew what was going on, and we have to take it as a team, and so I was always of that stance. His remarks provide a new perspective on the internal dynamics of the Australian cricket team during one of its most significant crises, challenging the accepted history of the event.