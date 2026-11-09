David Warner Backs Usman Khawaja's 2018 Ball Tampering Claims

David Warner validates Usman Khawaja's book Sabr regarding the 2018 ball tampering scandal, citing an eight-year silence to protect his daughters.

David Warner has publicly endorsed the accounts provided by Usman Khawaja regarding the 2018 ball tampering scandal, asserting that the former teammate's recollections are "100 per cent accurate." This declaration marks the first time Warner has spoken about the incident publicly in eight years, lending significant weight to Khawaja's narrative as detailed in his new book. The Australian cricketer emphasized that the truth has finally been brought to light after nearly a decade of silence and speculation surrounding the event.

Warner Endorses Khawajas Book Sabr Account

Warner's statement was issued via an Instagram post in which he directly addressed his childhood friend and former teammate. He wrote, "Uzzie, I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for everything you've done," while confirming that the book, titled Sabr, represents Khawaja's genuine perspective on the events that unfolded. Warner insisted that the contents of the book are not fabricated for commercial gain but are instead a faithful recording of what happened. He noted that Khawaja wrote down every single detail from that specific day, ensuring the narrative remained true to his experience.

Also read Usman Khawaja reveals entire Australian team knew about ball tampering in 2018

The former skipper made it clear that the publication of the book is simply the vehicle for the story, not the motivation behind it. He explained that people wanted to know the truth, and Khawaja has now come out to say it. Warner pointed out that while some critics have questioned why he is speaking out now, the timing is irrelevant to the accuracy of the facts being presented. He stated that this is Usman's story and what he believes, asking the public to accept the account as valid and honest.

Criticism Of Investigation Process Transparency

In addition to backing Khawaja, Warner launched a sharp critique of the official investigation that followed the scandal, describing the process as "rushed and botched." He highlighted that Usman Khawaja was sitting next to Cameron Bancroft during the interview phase of the inquiry yet was not formally interviewed himself. Warner expressed bafflement at how such an approach could be considered a thorough investigation, suggesting that critical omissions compromised the integrity of the findings.

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He argued that the issue is fundamentally about accountability and transparency, urging that the truth be properly examined rather than dismissed. Warner suggested that the public should stop scrutinizing the individual asking for accountability and instead focus on those responsible for conducting the initial investigation. He noted that there have been many statements and inaccuracies released by the media over the last eight years, many of which were made by people who stayed silent during the actual events.

Family Impact And Reasons For Delayed Response

Warner explained that his decision to break his silence after eight years was heavily influenced by the need to discuss the scandal with his daughters. He revealed that the delay in responding to Khawaja's book was due to the emotional difficulty of explaining the past to his children, particularly his 12-year-old daughter, Ivy. The last couple of days were spent having difficult conversations with his family to ensure they understood the context of the past events.

He described how his daughter Ivy had asked specific questions about their past, including why they were being held, why there were so many cameras present, and why the family was crying on television. Warner admitted that this was a hard thing to do but emphasized the importance of honesty. He told his girls that they should tell the truth because lies will eventually get out, a lesson he applied to his own public statement. He acknowledged that it was a very tough time for his family, as well as for Steven Smith and Cameron Bancroft.

Broader Impact On Australian Cricket

Warner described the situation as being for everyone in Australia, acknowledging that the truth had been a question mark hanging over the sport for years. He concluded his statement by reiterating his full support for Khawaja, stating that the cricketer said it how it is. Warner recognized that the past eight years have been difficult for all those involved, but he believes that the release of the book was a necessary step for closure. He is now the first of the banned trio to speak publicly in the wake of these comments, potentially reshaping the historical record of the incident.