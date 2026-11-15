David Warner Claims Sandpaper Inquiry Was a Cover-Up

David Warner alleges Cricket Australia rigged its 2018 sandpaper scandal investigation, claiming bowlers were not interviewed despite official denials of his social media post.

David Warner has reignited the controversy surrounding Australia's 2018 sandpaper scandal by asserting that the governing body's internal inquiry was deliberately flawed and biased. The former Australian opener took to Instagram on Saturday to criticize Cricket Australia, claiming the organization pre-determined blame and excluded key players from its investigative process.

Warner Accuses Board of Prejudice

Warner, who served a one-year suspension for his involvement in the ball-tampering incident during a Test match in South Africa, posted a message expressing deep frustration with the historical narrative. He stated that Cricket Australia appeared to have identified the individuals responsible before the investigation even commenced. The former captain described the process as a shoddy attempt to serve a specific purpose rather than uncover the full truth.

Also read David Warner and Pat Cummins Feud Escalates Over Sandpaper Gate and Khawaja Memoir

The disgruntled former skipper explicitly alleged that the board maintained a false narrative suggesting the team's primary bowlers were unaware of the scheme. He characterized this ongoing narrative as a cover-up, stating that the situation stinks of dishonesty and manipulation. Warner's post has drawn significant attention given his 10.3 million followers on the platform, amplifying his critique of the administrative handling of the scandal.

Board Denies Exclusion of Key Players

Andrew Wu, reporting for the publication, confirmed through two knowledgeable sources that the bowlers mentioned by Warner were indeed interviewed during the 2018 inquiry. Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon were all questioned as part of Cricket Australia's internal investigation, directly contradicting Warner's social media claims.

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This clarification challenges Warner's assertion that the investigation was biased from the start. The evidence suggests that the board did seek testimonies from the key figures involved in the on-field actions, rather than ignoring their perspectives entirely. The discrepancy between Warner's recollection and the reported facts highlights the lasting divisions within the cricketing community regarding the events of that year.

Weather and Team Lineup for Adelaide

While the controversy dominates the discourse, the focus for players and fans remains on the upcoming match in Adelaide. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast some chance of rain for the afternoon, though precipitation is expected to be minimal at no more than 1mm. Conditions are predicted to remain relatively mild, with temperatures reaching a high of 20C around 2pm local time.

The timing of the peak temperature aligns with the scheduled start of the one-dayer at 2.30pm AEDT. Reports indicate that Australia is expected to field an unchanged lineup from their previous victory. This stability in selection suggests the coaching staff is confident in the current combination despite the off-field noise.

Marsh Leads Squad into Third ODI

Mike Marsh continues to lead the white-ball squads, bringing consistency to the team selection as they prepare for the decisive third match. The squad includes key contributors such as Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, and Adam Zampa. Travis Head and Josh Inglis remain integral to the batting order, providing depth and experience.

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The series context is critical, with Australia holding a 1-0 lead after their emphatic seven-wicket win in Perth on Friday. The third and final match of this ODI series will be played at Hobart's Bellerive Oval on Wednesday. A victory in this encounter would secure the series for the home side, setting up a positive transition into the upcoming T20 series.

Beardman's Record-Shattering Debut

The momentum from the Perth victory was bolstered by the performance of Mahli Beardman, whose debut was nothing short of spectacular. The 21-year-old Western Australian registered figures of 6-24 from 7.4 overs, the best bowling performance by an Australian on ODI debut and the fourth-best overall for the country.

Beardman demolished the England middle-order, dismissing captain Harry Brook in the second over, Joe Root in the third, and Jordan Cox in the fourth, all caught behind by Josh Inglis. He also claimed the wicket of Sam Curran in the same over, showcasing skill, speed, and energy that thrilled the Perth crowd.

Australia chased down the target of 131 comfortably in just 23.3 overs. Despite Travis Head falling for a golden duck, Skipper Mitchell Marsh top-scored with 50 off 30 balls to seal the win. The series now moves to Hobart on Wednesday before concluding with the start of a five-match T20 series at the MCG on Saturday.