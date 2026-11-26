David Warner has rejected fresh ball tampering allegations involving superglue and grit, calling for evidence and accusing the media of bullying. The claims surfaced after Usman Khawaja's autobiography renewed scrutiny of the 2018 Cape Town scandal.

David Warner has accused the media of perpetuating speculation and bullying as the sandpaper scandal continues to simmer. The former Australia batter called for media to substantiate allegations that he used superglue and grit on finger strapping to tamper with the ball on the infamous 2018 tour of South Africa.

Warner Questions Whateley Evidence

The claims, published by News Corp and SEN radio, were penned by prominent broadcaster Gerard Whateley. Warner said there is no evidence that he ball tampered before Cape Town, contradicting the report. He also said there needed to be a differentiation between journalism and bullying. In a post on Instagram, Warner wrote: I am not entirely sure where Gerard's assertions have come from, as they certainly do not align with my recollection of events.

Also read How an 'all-time' Langer spray shut down ball tampering after Sandpapergate

In relation to the alleged use of superglue and grit, and the more recent claims regarding the finger, could I respectfully ask what credible evidence exists to substantiate these allegations? Before further unverified claims are circulated publicly, I would suggest establishing the facts rather than perpetuating speculation. Warner also replied to an Instagram user's comment that Whateley is a long-time hater of the internationally retired batsman.

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He wrote: Education and eloquence are admirable qualities, but they should never be used to undermine those who were not afforded the same opportunities. When someone uses their public platform to control a narrative without affording others the same voice, it raises a legitimate question about the distinction between journalism and bullying. Australia's ball tampering with sandpaper during the 2018 Test series in South Africa is under fresh scrutiny following the release of Usman Khawaja's autobiography.

Khawaja Claims Backed by Warner

Khawaja's claims of the entire team knowing of the ball tampering have been backed by Warner and Cameron Bancroft, but rejected by current Test captain Pat Cummins and fellow bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Warner's social-media replies came after Khawaja said a member of Australia's 2018 Cape Town Test squad was behind a suggestion to use lollies on the ball in the United Arab Emirates on the first tour after the sandpaper scandal.

Khawaja on Wednesday confirmed Whateley's reports of the 2018 drama in Dubai, which prompted new coach Justin Langer to deliver an all-time blow-up over the matter. Another unnamed player in the side also spoke up, the report said, before newly installed captain Tim Paine put a stop to the conversation and Langer unleashed on the group. Khawaja said: I remember very well the blow-up from Langer. I remember it was very targeted at one player, then the whole team.

Khawaja Defers Public Statements

What I remember from it was like, If any of you guys ever even think about this again, you will not play for Australia again. In an 80-minute podcast interview, Khawaja, who retired from international cricket in January, defended waiting to go public with his ball-tampering claims. He said: If I came out and said that while I was playing, I was 100% certain my career was over. I could not play for Australia anymore.

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I am not trying to hide from that. I understand that. You can call me selfish, and maybe it was. Steve Smith, who is yet to comment publicly amid the fresh furore, and Warner were banned by Cricket Australia for 12 months and lost the captaincy and vice-captaincy respectively for their role in the ball-tampering controversy.

Bancroft, who has admitted using sandpaper on the ball, was suspended for nine months.