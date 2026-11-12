Warner questions Hick's standing after coach denies Khawaja sandpaper claims

David Warner has hit back at former batting coach Graeme Hick after Hick strongly denied Usman Khawaja's claim that the whole Australian team knew about the 2018 sandpaper plot. Warner questioned Hick's standing among players, saying he was only appointed because Cricket Australia would not pay Michael Di Venuto.

David Warner has questioned Graeme Hick's standing among the players after the former batting coach strongly denied Usman Khawaja's claim that the whole Australian team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering plan.

Hick told the Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday that Khawaja's assertion was absolutely false. The former Zimbabwe-born England batter worked with Australia from 2016 to 2020. Warner responded overnight on social media platform X to a post by the Wide World of Sports account. He did not challenge Hick's account, but questioned his standing among the players.

Also read Graeme Hick Refutes Ball-Tampering Claims from 2018 South African Tour

Warner Questions Hick Appointment

Warner wrote: Let's get the facts straight. Graeme Hick was only appointed because Cricket Australia was unwilling to pay Michael Di Venuto what he deserved. As players, we valued Michael so highly that we even offered to contribute from our own salaries to retain him. These discussions were taking place during the New Zealand tour in 2017.

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That alone speaks volumes about how highly we regarded him and how determined we were to keep him involved. Adds to why Graeme has spoken, Warner said. Hick is the second member of Australia's coaching staff from the tour to contest Khawaja's claim in his memoir Sabr that the whole touring party knew of the plan to use sandpaper in Cape Town. Khawaja also alleged sandpaper was used in the second Test at Port Elizabeth, now known as Gqberha.

Hick Denies Khawaja Team Involvement Claim

He also claimed a member of the coaching staff encouraged Cameron Bancroft to use sandpaper during an interval in Cape Town. Hick told the Sydney Morning Herald: I have seen the various statements around the coaches and I am very disappointed with the broad nature of them. Khawaja puts it simply: It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff.

All of us. To me what Khawaja is implying here is absolutely false. In regard to any discussions around the ball tampering in Port Elizabeth or Cape Town that took place, I will say in true honesty that I did not hear or know anything. My first knowledge of all this was, like many, when it appeared on the big screen in Cape Town as I was sat on the outside balcony at the time.

Coaching Staff Denials and Departures

Former head coach Darren Lehmann and paceman Mitchell Starc have also denied Khawaja's claims. Lehmann and Hick have now both denied they were involved. Hick was let go by Cricket Australia in June 2020 as part of the organisation's austerity measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Di Venuto returned as the team's batting coach in July 2021.

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Warner, who was one of three players who took the blame for the 2018 sandpaper scandal in Cape Town along with captain Steve Smith and batter Cameron Bancroft, has backed Khawaja's stance and thanked him. Warner said: It's 100 per cent accurate what you've said. Now everyone knows the truth.