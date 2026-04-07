David Wenham on Scars, Skin Cancer, and the Stage

Actor David Wenham opens up about his personal health journey, revealing his experiences with skin cancer and the scars it has left, while also discussing his upcoming one-man show at the Sydney Theatre Company.

David Wenham , the acclaimed actor known for his roles on screen, reveals a personal side marked by skin cancer and the scars of its treatment. The actor, fair of hair and skin, candidly discusses his recent experiences with the disease, highlighting the challenges of maintaining his health and appearance, particularly given his complexion and lifestyle.

He shares details of multiple surgeries, including the removal of skin cancers from his face and arms, and recounts the process of dealing with the physical and emotional impact of these procedures. Wenham's openness allows for a glimpse into the realities of sun exposure and its consequences, especially for those in his profession. He details the frequent exposure to sun, including using solarium, and the necessity to look good on camera, which he believes contributed to his skin cancer. His story is a personal testament to the importance of sun protection and regular check-ups. He also explains the scars that have resulted from his skin cancer removal procedures and the challenges in his skin cancer journey.\His relocation to Brisbane, a city known for its strong sunlight, after 30 years in Potts Point, provides an interesting backdrop to this conversation. His move underscores a bold choice, a decision that has a significant impact on his health. He also discusses the details of his upcoming one-man show at the Sydney Theatre Company. In this hefty performance, he takes on the role of the Poet, recounting the tragedies of the Trojan War. He shares details about the preparation for the show, including the use of memory techniques to memorize lengthy passages, the challenges of working in the theatre, and the details of his character. He shares the details of his current show, which keeps him busy. The conversation takes place at the Sydney Theatre Company's Wharf Restaurant and Bar, where Wenham is enjoying a meal before heading off to the theatre. He speaks of his experience growing up in Marrickville, Sydney, sharing memories of his family and upbringing. The discussion touches upon his childhood, growing up with Greek migrants, and the impact of his early experiences on his career path. Wenham reflects on his formative years, including a childhood marked by a lack of access to mainstream entertainment, like Disney films. His parents bought him a subscription to the theatre, which began his journey into acting. He also expresses his initial lack of ambitions to be on screen and how his career evolved. The conversation highlights his evolution from a mischievous schoolboy to a leading man. It also includes anecdotes about his early experiences with theater and the challenges of pursuing a career in acting.\Furthermore, the interview delves into Wenham's relationship with his craft, touching on his early experiences in acting classes. The actor shares his thoughts on the type of roles he initially envisioned for himself, and how his career took an unexpected turn, leading him to leading roles. He says that he prefers to play characters that are different from himself. He discusses his journey, including the roles that he did not anticipate. He talks about his early experiences with the theater and the roles that he has played in his career, including his role in the one-man show at the Sydney Theatre Company. Wenham's reflection on his career trajectory offers insight into the actor's perspective on the industry, his approach to his craft, and his thoughts on fame. This provides context to his present, and his work in the theater. His words paint a picture of a man who appreciates the journey, including all its twists and turns. He shows his true colors





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