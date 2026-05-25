David Wragge calls for mandatory truth-telling in school curriculum to improve Indigenous-non-Indigenous relations

The Healing Foundation's David Wragge discusses the importance of truth-telling in the school curriculum to ensure a shared history of Australia and improve relations between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. He also mentions the ongoing issues with implementing recommendations from the 'Bringing Them Home' report on redress and support for survivors.

David Wragge says truthtelling must be a mandatory part of school curriculum's to ensure a shared history of Australia to improve relations between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

The impacts of the Stolen Generation policies on families were detailed publicly for the first time in the landmark 'Bringing Them Home' report 29 years ago, following a national inquiry that featured the testimonies of more than 500 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Many recommendations from the report on redress and support for survivors still remain unimplemented.

The Healing Foundation's David Wragge has spoken with Biwa Kwan about marking Sorry Day, and the work that remains to ensure appropriate redress and support is provided to ageing survivors. First Nations listeners seeking support can contact 13YARN on 13 92 76





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David Wragge Stolen Generation Policies Bringing Them Home Report Redress And Support For Survivors Sorry Day First Nations Listeners Seeking Support 13YARN

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