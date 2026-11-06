Davide Tamburella Fired Over Pineapple Pizza Refusal, Unfair Dismissal Claim Dismissed

After refusing to put pineapple on pizza, Davide Tamburella was fired from La Costa Restaurant and Bar on May 20, and his claim failed.

Davide Tamburella was fired from La Costa Restaurant and Bar on May 20 after refusing for the third time to add pineapple to a pizza, according to the restaurant's general manager, Elliot Ingram. Tamburella had worked at the restaurant since January 2023, and his dismissal followed a dispute over a topping that has long divided diners and cooks.

Tamburella subsequently lodged an unfair dismissal claim with Australia's Fair Work Commission. The commission later dismissed that application because it had been lodged outside the required time limit, meaning the case did not proceed on its substance.

Also read Bob Katter answers Cairns band's crocodile ballad with lyrical threat

How the Pineapple Pizza Dispute at La Costa Unfolded

The dispute began when a customer celebrating their birthday asked for pineapple on a pizza, according to Elliot Ingram. Tamburella refused the request, which Ingram described as the latest in a series of similar refusals.

Tamburella acknowledged that he had been directed to add the topping. He said that, as an Italian, he considered putting pineapple on pizza an insult to his culture, and he said this was the third time he had refused such a request.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Views on the Refusal and Workplace Conduct

Tamburella's position was that his manager should understand how strongly Italians feel about pineapple on pizza. He framed his refusal as a matter of cultural identity rather than a simple disagreement over a menu item.

Elliot Ingram said he had not expected the pizza dispute to attract worldwide attention. He also raised concerns about Tamburella's foul language, his communication style, and what he called an escalation of frustration in the workplace. A separate view noted that having pineapple on pizza is very common in Australia, especially in Australian Italian restaurants.

What the Fair Work Commission Ruling Means Next

The Fair Work Commission ruling means the unfair dismissal application ended because of its timing, not because of a finding about the pizza refusal itself. Tamburella's dispute with La Costa Restaurant and Bar therefore ends with the dismissal standing under the commission's decision.

For restaurant staff, the case highlights how a single customer request can lead to a formal workplace dispute when a worker refuses to follow a direction. For diners and restaurant operators, it shows that topping requests can carry personal and cultural weight on both sides, and that employers may point to conduct concerns alongside the refusal itself.