Dawn Fraser says the 70th anniversary of the Melbourne Olympics has inspired her to attend the Brisbane 2032 Games, as she joins celebrations marking the November 22, 1956 opening ceremony at the MCG.

Dawn Fraser says the 70th anniversary of the Melbourne Olympics has motivated her to make it to Brisbane for the 2032 Olympics. Australia's most famous Olympian, now 89, has come to Melbourne for a lunch on Sunday at the MCG to mark the November 22 opening ceremony date of the 1956 Games.

Fraser had to miss a commemorative 1956 Olympics dinner in Melbourne a few weeks ago because of a health issue. She says she will go from table to table in her wheelchair to meet old friends and make new ones at the lunch, which coincides with the opening ceremony at the MCG 70 years ago. Asked if she might be there for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, Fraser was reminded of what made her an all-time sporting great.

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Dawn Fraser Eyes 2032 Olympics

She was also a key figure at the Sydney 2000 Games. I would love to be there at 32, to support our athletes, Fraser told AAP. I think of my age - I just turned 89 - and, Oh well, that's so many years off. But then when I look at some of the athletes who are coming to this testimonial, some of them are 95, 99.

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Then I'm thinking - excuse the expression - Shit! I can do that. If they can do it, I can do it. The 19-year-old from a hardscrabble Balmain upbringing had her eyes opened wide at the 1956 Olympics.

Until then, Fraser had only swum against other Australians. I never thought about it. To me, the Olympics was just another swimming event. But when I won my gold medal, I realised how big it was, Fraser said.

Fraser Recalls 1956 Gold Glory

It wasn't until after I won, competing against so many nations. To win a gold medal was something out of this world. You didn't think about it until a month later, that you were the best swimmer in the world. Fraser won the 100-metre freestyle in Melbourne and was a member of the 4x100 women's freestyle relay team that also claimed gold.

She went on to become the first of only four swimmers who have won gold in the same individual event at three successive Olympics. She won her third straight gold in Tokyo in 1964. Somewhere in there, she became Our Dawn. Two days after the reunion, the Sport Australia Hall Of Fame annual dinner will feature the Dawn Award.

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It goes to an individual, team or organisation that shows courage, breaks new ground and changes sport for the better. But as far as Fraser is concerned, she is just one athlete at the reunion. I'm an athlete among athletes, and I'm very proud to be among the athletes who I met and competed against in 1956, she said. Just as the Melbourne Games dramatically changed Fraser's life, it also was a landmark for Australian sport.

Melbourne Games Changed Australia

Only nine years after World War Two, Australia was still an international backwater. It has been 70 years today since Ron Clarke lit the Olympic cauldron at the MCG to kick off the Games in 1956. Here we were, a small country, having an Olympic event that meant so much to a lot of sportsmen and women in our country and throughout the world, Fraser said. We were holding the biggest sporting event ever in Olympic history.

It was the start of not only my swimming career but for a lot of other sportsmen and women in Australia - the start of their international careers. It was a big stepping stone for all of us because we didn't realise we were competing against the best athletes in the world. And so to 2032, where Fraser hopes Australia can raise the bar again.

I want them to make it as successful as all the other Olympic Games - if not a little bit better. It's very hard to do that, but Sydney, I thought the same thing, she said.