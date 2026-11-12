Finland's Canberra embassy becomes global meme after one-day closure notice

Finland's embassy in Canberra went viral after posting a routine one-day closure notice, sparking memes worldwide and drawing a presidential confirmation that it has reopened.

Finland's embassy in Canberra has reopened after a routine one-day closure notice sparked a global wave of memes, with Finnish President Alexander Stubb confirming the news to Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The confirmation came in the early hours of Thursday morning, AEDT, when Stubb approached Albanese on the sidelines of the COP31 summit in Turkey. The pair sat smiling in near-matching navy suits and spectacles. I have confirmed to the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, that the Finnish Embassy in Canberra is open, Stubb wrote. One commenter replied: Thank God it is over.

Also read ‘We were quite surprised’: Finland’s embassy goes viral with staff training day post on Instagram

Finland Embassy Posts Deadpan Video

The saga began last week when the embassy posted a tongue-in-cheek video of Finland's Ambassador to Australia, Arto Haapea, asking followers if they were in a relationship. With classic Finnish deadpan delivery, Haapea asked: Are you single? Good. We are here to help.

You have tried Tinder. You have tried Bumble. But have you tried... Helsinki?

Advertisement

The video promoted a campaign by Finland's chief tourism organisation to fly singles from around the world to Northern Europe for a series of dinner dates, aiming to promote Finnish cuisine. Apart from fresh fish and cinnamon buns, Finnish food is not exactly world-renowned. The prospect of an all-expenses-paid trip, plus people's audition videos, warmed up social media algorithms.

Then came the main course: the embassy posted a message to Instagram saying it would be temporarily closed on Tuesday, November 10, but reopen the very next day. The video featured upbeat piano music and a time-lapse of the Northern Lights. Global youth travel company Contiki commented: Day's ruined now, cheers. The local National Rugby League team, the Canberra Raiders, simply wrote: Bugger.

Global Spoofs Target Embassy Closure

Within hours, young people worldwide were spoofing the closure notice. One video showed a woman nervously asking her boyfriend to her niece's christening. I'd love to, the boyfriend says, awkwardly pottering about their bedroom, his body language evasive. But I've gotta go to the Embassy of...

Finland in Canberra today. In another skit, a moustached Gen Z repeatedly tries to open a locked door. The caption reads: POV: you're trying to enter the Embassy of Finland in Canberra, but it's 10th of November. Hate it when this happens.

Another Instagram reel showed a high-angled view of recent French riots, captioned: How Paris is handling the news that the Finnish Embassy in Canberra is closed on November 10th. One clip showed footage of a snowstorm with the caption: Going to Finland personally because the embassy in Canberra was closed today. Canberra's quiet, leafy streets, home to Australia's primary diplomatic precincts, rarely grab international attention. When they do, it is usually for high-stakes matters.

Advertisement

But this week, Finland's embassy in Yarralumla, a sleek building of glass, concrete and wood named after a heroic smith from Finnish mythology, became an international meme. Ambassador Haapea told this masthead he did not mind people making fun of the temporary closure notice, but noted about 10,000 Finnish passport holders live in Australia and all must travel to Canberra for new ones.

Ambassador Clarifies Passport Processing Needs

That includes Finns living in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as those in New Zealand and elsewhere in the Pacific. All have to jump on a plane to Canberra. We are the only one in this region who can process passport applications. People come from afar, Haapea said.

He added that he and his team had been swept away by the social media attention. Finland's Australian embassy is now the most-followed Finnish embassy in the world. It was in no way premeditated to get attention, Haapea said. Once a year we just usually go on a planning day to look at the next year, he said.

So it was a regular announcement. We were just as surprised as anyone else when it became viral. It is not yet known how many Australians applied for the Finnish dinner date campaign, but the ambassador said there were more than 200,000 applications worldwide. He said applications from Australia would have been significant given the social media attention.

Social Media Attention Overwhelms Embassy Staff

They were overwhelmed, he said of the tourism board. That's why they had to extend the deadline. Separately, the embassy has been involved in the Shitbox Rally, a long-distance charity motoring event where teams drive cars worth less than $1500.

Next year, the embassy plans to roll out local sauna diplomacy sessions, which are popular in Washington, DC. The idea is to hold frank conversations with politicians and journalists in a proper Finnish sauna. Uniforms and egos are stripped away, with real coals, steam and birch leaves. The memes came full circle with Stubb's confirmation that the embassy is open and the closure is over.