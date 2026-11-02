Dazn Secures Exclusive Global Streaming Rights for 2029 Club World Cup

Dazn has purchased exclusive global streaming rights for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, securing the tournament's future amidst ongoing disputes with European clubs.

Dazn has officially secured the exclusive global streaming rights for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, a move that ensures the tournament will proceed despite significant political friction between the global governing body and European football entities. This agreement follows a contentious period regarding the commercial management of the expanded competition, which was initially launched in 2025 in the United States.

Dazn's Strategic Acquisition and Financial Model

The sports streaming platform agreed to this extensive deal after facing early market resistance during the planning for the inaugural tournament. Apple TV had previously engaged in talks with FIFA regarding global streaming rights for the 2025 edition but withdrew from negotiations due to a disagreement over valuation. Subsequent attempts by FIFA to sell the rights on a regional basis also failed, leaving the organization in a precarious position regarding commercial exposure.

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Dazn's entry into the market was facilitated by a strategic investment from Saudi Arabia's Surj Sports Investment group, which acquired a 10% stake in the company. This financial backing enabled Dazn to submit a surprise late bid, effectively bankrolling the $1bn prize fund for the 2025 tournament. The winner of that inaugural event, Chelsea, received approximately $114m, highlighting the substantial financial stakes involved in the competition's structure.

European Clubs Protest Payment Delays and Format

The relationship between FIFA and the European Football Clubs (EFC) association has been strained by administrative delays and disagreements over tournament organization. In a formal letter to FIFA, EFC expressed serious disappointment regarding the non-payment of $250m in solidarity money owed to clubs from the 2025 event. This payment was due more than a year after the first competition concluded, creating significant cash flow issues for member clubs.

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Discussions regarding the format of the 2029 tournament have also stalled, with no decisions made on venues, format, or size. Longstanding discussions between FIFA and clubs have centered on expanding the tournament to 48 teams, a proposal that has faced resistance from European stakeholders concerned about fixture congestion and competitive balance. The lack of clarity on these structural elements has complicated planning efforts for the next edition of the expanded competition.

Host Nation Speculation and Political Implications

Morocco is widely considered the favorite to host the 2029 Club World Cup if Gianni Infantino is re-elected as FIFA president. Infantino maintains a close relationship with King Mohammed VI, which could influence the selection process. A jointly hosted tournament involving Morocco and Spain is another possibility, although Portugal, a co-host of the 2030 World Cup, is understood to have reservations about hosting the event.

Relations between EFC and FIFA are expected to improve following the withdrawal of the FIFA Forward Enterprise plan, although detailed agreements on a proposed joint venture to manage commercial operations remain pending. These negotiations may be put on hold until after the FIFA presidential election in March, which will determine the leadership direction for the organization in the coming years.

Dazn's Investment Strategy Amidst Operational Losses

Dazn continues to invest heavily in major sports rights despite reporting significant operating losses. The company's 2025 accounts showed operating losses increased from $772.9m to $939.8m over the previous 12 months, even while maintaining more than 300 million subscribers. The streaming giant appears content to absorb these losses to secure exclusive access to premier global sporting events.

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The value of the 2029 Club World Cup rights deal and the specific conditions for triggering options are not publicly disclosed. However, the agreement provides FIFA with breathing space to address the political and logistical challenges surrounding the tournament. The deal ensures that the expanded competition, designed as a major revenue generator, will have a dedicated global streaming partner for its future iterations.

As FIFA prepares for the next phase of the Club World Cup, the focus remains on resolving the outstanding financial obligations to European clubs and finalizing the tournament format. The outcome of the upcoming presidential election will likely play a decisive role in shaping the commercial and operational landscape of the event in the coming years.