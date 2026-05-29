De Minaur Crashes Out After Bagel Set as Mensik Storms Back at Roland Garros

Alex de Minaur squandered a golden opportunity at the French Open, winning the first set 6-0 before collapsing against Jakub Mensik, who rallied to win in four sets. The loss leaves the Australian gutted as a favorable draw opened up with top seeds eliminated.

Alex de Minaur was left to rue a golden opportunity after his third-round exit at Roland Garros , falling to Czech teenager Jakub Mensik in a dramatic collapse that mirrored his disappointment in Paris the previous year.

The Australian, seeded 11th, stormed through the first set with a bagel, winning 6-0 in just 19 minutes, as Mensik appeared sluggish and error-prone. However, the tables turned dramatically after the set break, with Mensik finding his rhythm and dominating the next three sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the fourth round.

De Minaur, who had received a walkover in the second round and was physically fresh, admitted he took his foot off the gas after the dominant first set. Mensik, who had been taken off court in a wheelchair after his marathon first-round win two days earlier, showed remarkable recovery and resilience. The 20-year-old Czech, ranked 26th, broke de Minaur repeatedly with powerful groundstrokes and precise serving, turning the match into a one-sided affair.

De Minaur, known for his tenacity, struggled to adapt and committed 17 unforced errors in the second set alone, losing seven consecutive games across the second and third sets. He smashed his racquet in frustration during the fourth set, earning a code violation, as Mensik sealed the win in two hours and 25 minutes. Reflecting on the defeat, de Minaur expressed deep disappointment, calling it a wasted opportunity.

With top seeds Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic already eliminated from his half of the draw, the path to a maiden Grand Slam final had opened up. I'd like to think it wouldn't have affected me, but maybe it did, he said, referring to the upsets. Once in a blue moon you get an opportunity like this, and I did exactly the opposite. When you don't take them, it's gut-wrenching.

The loss leaves Daria Kasatkina as the only Australian remaining in singles, facing a daunting match against Aryna Sabalenka. De Minaur, who had similar struggles at Roland Garros last year when he blew a two-set lead, is now contemplating a break from tennis or a quick return on grass to regain form. I'm in a weird stage where I have put in a lot and haven't felt like I've gotten a lot back.

I really don't know what the solution is, he lamented, summing up his frustrations. The match highlighted Mensik's potential as a rising star, having also defeated Sinner earlier in the year. For de Minaur, it was a bitter reminder of the fine margins in Grand Slam tennis





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