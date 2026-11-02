Alcaraz Beats De Minaur 6-1, 6-4 to Win Vienna Open Title

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alex de Minaur in straight sets to claim the Vienna Open, his fourth title of the season, while de Minaur stays in the final ATP Finals qualifying spot.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-4 in the Vienna Open final on Sunday, claiming his fourth title of the season and the 28th of his career without dropping a set all week.

The win in the Wiener Stadthalle was Alcaraz's second title in four events since returning from a serious wrist injury that sidelined him for more than four months. It also extended his perfect record over de Minaur to seven wins from seven meetings. De Minaur, who eliminated new world No.1 Alexander Zverev in a thrilling three-set semi-final a day earlier, was playing catch-up from the start after dropping serve from 40-0 in the opening game.

Also read Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Alex de Minaur to Win Vienna Title

Alcaraz Dominates Early Break

The Australian, who turns 27, delivered an ace on the first point but then lost five points in a row to hand over an instant break. Alcaraz quickly slammed the door on any chance of a break back and broke again with a sizzling backhand crosscourt pass winner to take a stranglehold on a lopsided opening set.

It took a six-minute hold of serve for de Minaur to finally get on the scoreboard in the fifth game, but he won fewer than 50 per cent of his first-serve points and lost serve three times in going a set down. Alcaraz uncorked a champagne cross-court backhand winner to earn a second break en route to a 4-0 lead in the opener.

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De Minaur was stubbornly competitive in the second set, fending off break points in the second, fourth and eighth games to reach four-all. The last of those break points was de Minaur at his fighting best, hanging in against an Alcaraz onslaught before producing a magnificent forehand lob on the run that swung the point in his favour. But the match ended similarly to how it started as de Minaur collapsed from a strong position on serve at 4-5.

Serving to stay in the match at 4-5, Alcaraz went into overdrive and after applying the pressure to grab match point, played a fittingly wonderful final rally. He delivered a drop shot, a lob and then a killing forehand, his 14th of the match, which clipped the baseline to seal the deal. Alcaraz needed just one match point, ripping a ferocious crosscourt forehand through his opponent's defences to clinch his first Vienna title. Let me start off with Carlitos.

Alcaraz Clinches Vienna Title

Well done to you, and your team. It's great to have you back on tour. I know all the fans appreciate it, de Minaur said in his post-final speech. I will say one thing, though: it is very annoying to play against you.

But as I've said many times, you're one of the good ones, one of the great guys on tour, so thank you very much, and amazing week. As for myself, it's been a great week. I feel very much at home here in Vienna. It's been an interesting year, lots of highs, a couple of lows, but I'm proud to be standing up here and still fighting.

I'm excited for what's left for this year, and hopefully, I can continue pushing and have a longer year. Alcaraz praised his opponent after the match. He's really fast, you have to earn every point. You might have a winner against everybody except him, Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz Praises Rival Resilience

You have to earn every point, and you might hit a winner against everybody except him, so I had to be really careful with that. We knew that I had to start the match really focused and trying to be aggressive and show him that if he wants to win, he has to play better, more aggressive, more solid, and be smarter than me. I'm really happy that at the end I found a way and just played great.

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It's been a really emotional and amazing week for me. The loss in Vienna came despite a strong week for de Minaur, who was down a set and a break in his opening match against talented Czech Tomas Machac but survived that battle. He then ousted American Learner Tien and Matteo Berrettini, who has proven problematic for him throughout his career, before his statement 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4) triumph over Zverev.

That Zverev win was his first victory over the German in an individual rather than team tournament, and it booked de Minaur a Vienna final berth while also securing him a seven-figure payout as the winner of this year's ATP 500 bonus pool. De Minaur has endured a mixed season, including early exits at Roland-Garros and the US Open, plus a disappointing fourth-round loss to Flavio Cobolli at Wimbledon.

He appeared highly unlikely to return to the tour finals in Turin, but Jannik Sinner's season-ending knee injury opened a spot in the Turin field at the same time de Minaur's form ticked up. He retired from the Beijing final against Novak Djokovic with an adductor issue, but any fears of a serious setback were allayed when he played a week later in Shanghai. He also reached the Beijing final in September.

De Minaur Secures ATP Finals Spot

Just as important as his Vienna run was de Minaur edging ahead by a single point of Spain's Rafael Jodar in the race to Turin. Victory over Alcaraz would have significantly extended that buffer, but it was not to be. De Minaur now sits in the eighth and final qualifying spot for the ATP Finals, and he will move back to No.8 in the world from No.10 after reaching his third final of the year.

The last qualifier will be decided at the upcoming Paris Masters, where de Minaur will play the winner between Andrey Rublev and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round. He will fly straight to Paris for the Masters tournament, the crucial last qualifying event for the ATP Finals. De Minaur's clash with Alcaraz was their first since this year's Australian Open quarter-finals, where the Spaniard withstood the home-country hope's early fireworks to breeze to a straight-sets success.

Alcaraz, who has dropped only two sets to de Minaur in their seven contests, never looked back after his scintillating start in Vienna. After the wrist trouble that ripped a hole in his season, the 23-year-old really is looking back to something like the world-beater who lifted the Australian Open crown at the start of 2026.

It was a similar story when they met in last year's Rotterdam final, but de Minaur managed to snatch the second set to at least claw his way into the match. He could not repeat that feat in Vienna despite showing genuine resilience in set two.