De Minaur's comeback and Duckworth's progression at Roland Garros

After a recent lean spell, Alex de Minaur rediscovered his best form, while James Duckworth made it a bright start for Aussies hopefuls at Roland Garros on a scorching day in Paris.

Demon's WILD match point seals win | 02:52 As Alex de Minaur declared he had regained his mojo, James Duckworth made it a bright start for Aussies hopefuls at Roland Garros on a scorching day in Paris.

But while Duckworth progressed to the second round when his rival Gabriel Diallo quit midway through the match, three-time major quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic was overrun by American Caty McNally after starting strongly. Join now and get your first month for just $1.

The arrival of the heat, with conditions in Paris set to top 30C throughout the week in a city that retains the warmth, is the second bit of good news for de Minaur, whose best form on the shifting surface has come when the conditions are livelier. In a break from his recent pattern, the No.8 seed opted to play an event the week leading into a grand slam and it was circuit-breaker he needed to rediscover his best form after a recent lean spell.

... Duckworth’s reward is a potential clash against Rafael Jodar, the 27th seed and rising star of the circuit who has been in sensational form through the clay season, or American Aleksandar Kovacevic, whose recent form has also been good.

"It will be an interesting match. Jodar has made some big strides in the last few months and 'Kova' is a great player as well," Duckworth said





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Tennis Roland Garros (Tennis Tournament) Alex De Minaur (Tennis Player) James Duckworth (Tennis Player) Hot Weather Lively Conditions

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