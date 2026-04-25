De Zerbi Secures First League Win as Spurs Fight Relegation

Roberto De Zerbi earns his first league victory as Tottenham Hotspur manager with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Everton's equalizer quickly dampens celebrations in the fight to avoid Premier League relegation. The win avoids a club record for consecutive losses but leaves Spurs still in a precarious position.

Roberto De Zerbi ’s tenure as Tottenham Hotspur manager has seen its first league victory, a hard-fought 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers , offering a temporary reprieve from the relegation zone.

The match, characterized by its low quality and tense atmosphere, saw a late goal from João Palhinha in the 82nd minute, briefly lifting Spurs out of the bottom three. However, Everton’s subsequent equalizer at West Ham swiftly dashed those hopes, pushing Tottenham back into 18th place.

Despite the rollercoaster of emotions, De Zerbi’s win marks a crucial step in his attempt to secure five victories needed to maintain the team’s Premier League status, and importantly, avoids equalling the club’s dismal record of 16 consecutive league games without a win, a feat last achieved in the 1934-35 season. The winning goal came after a corner from Pedro Porro found its way to Richarlison, whose scuffed shot was ultimately converted by Palhinha, capitalizing on a defensive lapse by former Spurs player Matt Doherty.

The initial elation among the Tottenham faithful was palpable, with celebrations erupting as if safety had been guaranteed, only to be tempered by West Ham’s regaining the lead, extending their advantage in the relegation battle. This victory arrives at a critical juncture for Tottenham, particularly given the extensive injury list currently plaguing the squad.

The absences of Dominic Solanke and Xavi Simons have brought the total number of unavailable players to eleven, casting a shadow over next Sunday’s challenging away fixture against Aston Villa. Nevertheless, De Zerbi continues to emphasize a positive outlook, even including the still-recovering James Maddison in his plans.

While acknowledging that Spurs were not consistently superior to Wolves throughout the match, De Zerbi highlighted the team’s ability to secure four points from their last two games, a clear indication of improvement. He stressed the importance of player confidence, reminding them of their strong performance in the Champions League despite their recent league struggles. The manager believes the players are aware of their capabilities and should maintain a positive mindset.

Interestingly, the timing of an advertisement for a performance psychologist appearing on the players’ LinkedIn feeds, just a month before the season’s end, may have provided an additional mental boost. Spurs demonstrated a noticeable improvement in the first half hour, building on the team understanding fostered by the single enforced change – Djed Spence replacing the injured Destiny Udogie at left-back.

For Wolves, the defeat confirms their relegation from the Premier League, a consequence of a disastrous start to the season following a problematic summer transfer window. Despite a relatively strong showing in the second half of the season, including impressive home victories against Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Liverpool, and surpassing Derby’s previous Premier League low points tally, their early struggles proved insurmountable.

While they fought valiantly, Antonin Kinsky was forced to make a crucial save in the 98th minute, denying João Gomes’s powerful free-kick. Wolves manager Rob Edwards praised his team’s resilience, acknowledging the emotional toll of relegation but commending their commitment despite the circumstances. He highlighted the potential interest in midfielder João Gomes, whose impressive performance showcased his quality and attracted attention from clubs like Atlético Madrid.

The match underscored the contrasting fortunes of both teams, with Tottenham desperately battling for survival and Wolves preparing for a summer rebuild. De Zerbi’s arrival has injected a sense of optimism into the Spurs camp, and this first league win, though fraught with drama, represents a vital step towards achieving their goal of Premier League survival. The manager’s focus on positivity and player confidence will be crucial as they navigate the remaining fixtures of the season





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