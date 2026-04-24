De Zerbi Turns to Maddison's Spirit to Lift Relegation-Haunted Spurs

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is banking on James Maddison's positive influence, even while injured, to boost team morale as Spurs battle against relegation. Facing a crucial match against Wolves, De Zerbi is employing unconventional motivational tactics amidst a significant injury crisis.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi is employing unconventional methods to lift the spirits of his relegation-threatened team, most notably by including injured midfielder James Maddison on the bench despite his lack of full fitness.

Maddison, recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament rupture, experienced pain during the week but will travel with the squad to face Wolves in a crucial match that feels like a must-win for Spurs. De Zerbi emphasizes Maddison’s importance not for his immediate playing ability, but for his positive influence and leadership qualities within the dressing room.

This isn't the first time De Zerbi has utilized Maddison in this capacity, having named him as a substitute against Brighton last week despite knowing he wouldn't play. The manager views Maddison as a 'vibes man' and a 'spirit animal' for the team, crucial for boosting morale during a difficult period. Tottenham is currently grappling with a significant injury crisis, with eight players unavailable, including Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario, and Pape Matar Sarr.

This limited squad depth has led De Zerbi to prioritize Maddison’s presence over potentially utilizing an academy player. The manager is acutely aware of the club’s precarious position, facing the possibility of equaling their all-time record of 16 league games without a win, a record set nearly a century ago. De Zerbi’s approach is rooted in relentless positivity, even acknowledging a heavy defeat against Luton Town earlier in the season as an isolated incident.

He is focused on reminding his players of their strengths and unlocking their potential, believing they possess the talent to escape the relegation zone. He stresses the importance of avoiding dwelling on failures and instead focusing on positive reinforcement, utilizing various methods like video analysis, motivational talks, and even social interaction over drinks to connect with his players. De Zerbi’s preparation extends beyond team talks, involving detailed research into individual player performances at previous clubs.

He cites an example of using YouTube footage of Randal Kolo Muani’s successful stint at Eintracht Frankfurt to demonstrate his suitability for a specific role. He acknowledges the time constraints and the need to quickly assess and utilize all available information to ensure the team’s survival. De Zerbi draws parallels to his early days at Brighton, where a pivotal 4-1 victory over Chelsea sparked a significant turnaround in form.

He believes a similar catalyst is needed to reignite Tottenham’s season and is determined to find the solution to propel them out of danger. The situation is dire, but De Zerbi remains steadfast in his belief that a single win can change everything, and he is willing to try anything to achieve that outcome





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