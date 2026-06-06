Deadly Fire at Unregistered Sri Lankan Nursing Home Highlights Systemic Failures

Thirteen residents died and eight were injured in a fire at an unlicensed nursing home for mental health patients in western Sri Lanka. The facility was severely overcrowded and used restraints on some residents. The blaze, likely caused by an electrical fault, has provoked outrage over the treatment of vulnerable individuals and lapses in regulatory oversight.

A devastating fire at an unregistered nursing home for individuals with mental health conditions in western Sri Lanka resulted in the deaths of 13 residents and injuries to eight others.

The incident occurred late Wednesday in Anguruwatota, a small town approximately 55 kilometers southeast of Colombo. Staff members reported that some residents were restrained, with one chained to a chair and subsequently found entangled in barbed wire after trying to escape. Another resident who was untied was rescued, highlighting the chaotic conditions during the emergency. The home, managed by Amala Rajapaksa and her stepson Isuru Anushka Perera, was not officially registered as a nursing facility.

Authorities had previously warned the institution to comply with laws and guidelines due to severe overcrowding; the facility housed 71 people despite having beds for only about 15. The director, Perera, gained popularity through social media platforms like TikTok, where he posted videos of residents engaging in activities, which helped attract volunteers and donations.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in wiring connected to a water pump, igniting a pile of mattresses and spreading rapidly. Rescuers, including neighbors, firefighters, and police, saved 50 individuals, but many perished. The tragedy has sparked public outrage over the treatment of vulnerable residents and raised questions about regulatory oversight. Family members of victims expressed anguish, with some citing their inability to provide care due to age and health issues.

The burned structure now lies in ruins, with charred furniture and equipment scattered around. Government officials have declined to comment extensively, citing restrictions, while police have detained Perera for negligence. The incident underscores the dire state of mental healthcare infrastructure and the risks associated with unregulated care facilities in Sri Lanka





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sri Lanka Nursing Home Fire Mental Health Unregistered Facility Overcrowding Restraints Negligence Tiktok Regulatory Failure

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Civilians flee Mogadishu as Somali troops and opposition-allied militias trade fireGovernment troops and opposition-allied militias exchanged fire in Mogadishu, damaging property and forcing civilians to flee, ahead of planned protests over President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud extending his term after its expiry. Former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and former prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire accused government forces of targeting them.

Read more »

Disunity is death, but here’s why more friendly fire might help the PMThe “sheep” on Labor’s backbench will become lambs to the slaughter if they can’t find their voice before the next election.

Read more »

Disunity is death, but here’s why more friendly fire might help the PMThe “sheep” on Labor’s backbench will become lambs to the slaughter if they can’t find their voice before the next election.

Read more »

Kitesurfing can be deadly but good habits minimise most risksIt's classified as an extreme sport and has led to several deaths, but the risk of serious injury in kitesurfing comes down to controllable factors, kiters say.

Read more »