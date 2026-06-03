Deadly Hotel Fire in New Delhi Kills 21, Injures 40

A devastating fire has swept through a hotel in New Delhi, killing at least 21 people and injuring more than 40 others. The blaze, which occurred at a restaurant and hotel in the city's southern suburb of Malviya Nagar neighbourhood, has been described as one of the deadliest in the Indian capital in recent years.

A devastating fire has swept through a hotel in New Delhi , killing at least 21 people and injuring more than 40 others. The blaze, which occurred at a restaurant and hotel in the city's southern suburb of Malviya Nagar neighbourhood, has been described as one of the deadliest in the Indian capital in recent years.

Eyewitnesses reported that several people jumped out of the burning building to escape the flames, with local residents dragging mattresses from a nearby store to try to break their fall. One witness, Sher Khan, described the scene as people spreading mattresses and a woman from the third floor jumping onto one with a little child.

The fire, which was reportedly caused by a blaze on the ground floor, has been brought under control by firefighters, but not before causing widespread destruction and loss of life. Local residents joined emergency services in the evacuation efforts, helping to rescue those trapped inside and carrying some of the injured to safety. More than 40 people were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals, with eight of them in a critical condition.

An inquiry into the incident has been promised, with anyone found to be responsible for the tragedy facing immediate arrest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences over the tragedy, promising financial compensation to the families of those killed. The incident has highlighted the risks faced by foreign patients who travel to New Delhi for medical treatment and often stay in nearby hotels or residential accommodation during their visits.

The government has promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and to take steps to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future





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New Delhi Hotel Fire Death Toll Injured Prime Minister Narendra Modi

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