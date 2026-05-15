Deadly Whitsundays Bus Crash Details Emerge: One Passenger Killed, 2 Fighting for Life

A charter bus travelling from Cairns to Airlie Beach, with 29 passengers on board, left the Bruce Hwy at Gumlu about 4pm on Thursday. The bus rolled onto its side on a creek embankment, killing one person and injuring everyone else on board.

Details of a deadly Whitsundays bus crash have emerged on Friday. A charter bus travelling from Cairns to Airlie Beach, with 29 passengers on board, left the Bruce Hwy at Gumlu about 4pm on Thursday.

The bus rolled onto its side on a creek embankment, killing one person and injuring everyone else on board. A lady has lost her life, it’s a real tragedy, said Queensland Police Mackay Whitsunday Superintendent Dean Cavanagh on Friday. Two other passengers were fighting for life when emergency services arrived, and the remaining passengers were all taken to various hospitals. The survivors are now all in stable conditions, Cavanagh said.

All the coach passengers are tourists to our region, he said in a press conference on Friday. It was a very complex incident, a very serious incident. The bus was also filled with passengers’ personal items and baggage, and Cavanagh said there was a very conscious effort last night to gather that and try to return it to these tourists at various locations and hospitals as quick as we could.

Queensland Police will be working with partner agencies and the Department of Home Affairs to ensure the loved ones of those involved in the crash are supported through the investigation process. The bus driver, a 70-year-old Mackay man, suffered minor injuries. Flixbus, the company whose platform listed the coach service, said they are deeply saddened to confirm a coach service listed on the Flixbus platform was involved in a serious accident.

They are heartbroken to learn that one passenger has since passed away in hospital. The coach operator is working closely with emergency services and local authorities as they investigate the cause of the accident. The crash comes just a week after a driver was found not guilty over a 2024 Greyhound bus crash that killed three passengers in the same area on the Bruce Hwy





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Whitsundays Bus Crash Bruce Hwy Gumlu Flixbus Greyhound Bus Crash Queensland Police Mackay Whitsunday Superinten Tourists To Our Region Passengers’ Personal Items And Baggage Emergency Response First Responders Community

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