Deal on Ending Middle East War Uncertain, Final Aspects Being Discussed

Following a call with international leaders, President Donald Trump tweeted a post expressing optimism that an agreement had been largely negotiated to end the Middle East war. However, the agreement was subject to finalisation between the US, Iran, and other nations. Final aspects and details of the deal were being discussed, and it would be announced shortly. Key aspects of the agreement included reopening the Strait of Hormuz and potentially ending the US blockade of Iran's ports.

Trump posted on Truth Social this morning that he had spoken with leaders and representatives from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain.

An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed. Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly.

In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened. Trump also said he spoke separately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a call he claimed went 'very well'. Trump recently once again called off a threatened resumption of hostilities in the Middle East, claiming progress in negotiations. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to board Air Force One at Morristown Airport, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Morristown, N.J.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) The US Navy continues to blockade Iranian ports, while Iran maintains it will keep control of the crucial trade channel in the Strait of Hormuz. In Trump's post, there was no mention of Iran's nuclear program and highly enriched uranium, which Iran has sought to discuss later. The US and Iran were closing in on a deal to end the war, a regional official with direct knowledge of the Pakistan-led mediation efforts said earlier this weekend.

Pakistani army chief Field Marshal General Asim Munir visited Tehran to speak with President Masoud Pezeshkian this weekend. In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Masoud Pezeshkian, right, speaks with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal General Asim Munir in Tehran. The opinion piece concluded by stating that 'last-minute disputes' could blow up the efforts, but that this was not the first time in recent weeks that a deal had been described as close.

The US position on Iran's nuclear program remains firm, namely that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon and must hand over its highly enriched uranium, and that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open. Iran, on the other hand, has highlighted a 'framework agreement' and its willingness to speak the details of the deal with the U.S. over a reasonable time span to resolve all issues





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