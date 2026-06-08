Mould issues are a common dispute in rental tenancies, with tenants often left to deal with the problem. Here's what you need to know about dealing with mould in a rental property and whose responsibility it is to clean or get rid of it.

Mould issues are a common dispute in rental tenancies, with tenants often left to deal with the problem. Tenants Queensland receives an average of one complaint a day from tenants reporting mould issues in their homes.

According to real estate experts and tenancy advocates, mould is a type of fungus that is present almost everywhere and plays an important role in our ecosystem. However, in a rental property, mould can be a serious issue that affects the health and well-being of tenants. The recent rains have highlighted the issue, with properties that haven't had the opportunity to dry out being particularly vulnerable to mould growth.

Tenants are advised to document and report the mould problem to their landlord or real estate agent, creating a paper trail that shows the lessor was informed and that starts a repair or investigation process. The landlord's responsibility to clean or get rid of the mould depends on the cause of the problem. If the mould develops due to a leaking roof, faulty plumbing, defective windows or inadequate ventilation, the responsibility generally sits with the landlord.

However, if the mould appears shortly after a tenant moves in, it may indicate a pre-existing issue with the property. In such cases, the landlord may be responsible for disclosing any structural mould problems in the previous five years. Recent changes to minimum housing standards also require lessors to ensure the premises are free from mould. If the problem persists, tenants may need to seek assistance from a tenancy advocacy service or the relevant state or territory authority.

These organisations have the power to order landlords and agents to carry out repairs if they are refusing to do so. In extreme cases, tenants may need to terminate the tenancy early and seek compensation for the breach of the tenancy agreement





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Mould In Rentals Tenants Queensland Landlord Responsibility Rental Property Disputes

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