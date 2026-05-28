Dean Solomon Dismisses Claims of Reporting Coach Performance to Board

Interim Essendon coach Dean Solomon denies discussing Brad Scott's coaching performance with the board this season, emphasizing his focus on the players and staff. He refuses to consider the senior coaching role during his interim tenure.

Interim Essendon coach Dean Solomon has rejected suggestions that he was informing the board about the performance of Brad Scott as senior coach this year while working alongside him as an assistant.

Solomon, who stepped off the Essendon board in December to become an assistant coach under Scott, said he had not had any discussions with club president Dave Welsh about Scott's performance during this season. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Solomon made it clear that his role as assistant coach was strictly focused on football operations and that he deliberately avoided any conversations with board members about the team's direction or the head coach's performance.

He said that the only time he had such discussions was when he was a board member last year. Once he accepted the assistant coaching position, he made a commitment to focus solely on his coaching duties, and the board respected that boundary. Solomon expressed respect for Scott, who was sacked on Monday after four seasons without a finals win.

'Brad and I got on really, really well. I respect Brad. I respected Brad as a player and as a coach and what he has been able to achieve,' Solomon said. He described their working relationship as positive and productive, emphasizing that his primary focus was on supporting the players and staff during this transition period.

Regarding his own future, Solomon dismissed any speculation that he might be a candidate for the permanent head coaching role.

'I won't even consider that. I won't consider that while I am doing this job. I think it is the wrong thing to do for me to entertain that,' he said. He stressed that his heart is with the players and the staff, and thinking about his own ambitions would be inappropriate at this time.

Solomon also addressed the question of whether the next Essendon coach needs to be a former Essendon player or someone with a connection to the club.

'You don't have to be an Essendon person to coach Essendon,' he said, pointing to examples of successful coaches who had no prior ties to the clubs they led. Solomon, who played 158 matches for Essendon and 51 games for Fremantle before becoming an assistant coach at Gold Coast, said the club will conduct a thorough search for the right candidate.

The 46-year-old interim coach is determined to focus on the immediate task of preparing the team for the remainder of the season. He emphasized the importance of staying present and not being distracted by external discussions about the coaching position.

'I've got to knuckle down ... my heart is with the players and the staff. If I am thinking about something else, that's potentially about me, it's just the wrong thing,' Solomon said. His comments reflect a disciplined approach as Essendon navigates a turbulent period, with the club seeking a new direction after Scott's departure





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