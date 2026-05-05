Dean Vickerman Departs Melbourne United After Nine Seasons

Melbourne United and championship-winning coach Dean Vickerman have mutually agreed to part ways after nine successful seasons, with Vickerman set to take on a coaching role with Nagasaki Velca in Japan’s B.League Premier.

A significant chapter in the history of Melbourne United has concluded with the mutual agreement between the club and head coach Dean Vickerman to part ways after an impressive nine-season tenure.

This decision marks the end of a highly successful partnership that has seen Melbourne United rise to prominence in Australian basketball, culminating in championship victories and a strong organizational culture. Vickerman, who guided the team to titles in 2018 and 2021, is poised to embark on a new challenge as he prepares to take the helm at Nagasaki Velca in Japan’s B.League Premier next season, replacing Mody Maor.

The separation comes despite Vickerman being under contract through the 2027–28 season, a testament to the mutual respect and understanding between both parties. The club’s CEO, Nick Truelson, lauded Vickerman’s profound impact, emphasizing his leadership both on and off the court and his instrumental role in shaping Melbourne United into the powerhouse it is today. Truelson highlighted Vickerman’s ability to foster an inclusive environment where every voice was valued, earning him the respect of players, staff, and stakeholders alike.

He also noted Vickerman’s significant contribution to establishing the club’s core values – Selfless, Excellence, and Inclusive – which have become integral to the organization’s identity. Vickerman’s journey in Australian basketball began in 1997, following a brief playing career with the Melbourne Tigers. He quickly transitioned into coaching, building a distinguished resume that includes championship successes as an assistant coach with the Tigers in 2006 and the New Zealand Breakers from 2011 to 2013.

His prowess as a head coach was further demonstrated when he led the Breakers to a championship title in 2015, paving the way for his appointment at Melbourne United ahead of the 2017–18 season. During his nine years with Melbourne United, Vickerman consistently delivered exceptional results, achieving a remarkable 249-149 win-loss record across 398 games, translating to an impressive 62.6% win rate.

This success was further recognized with three NBL Coach of the Year awards, solidifying his position as one of the league’s most decorated and respected coaches. His departure leaves a void in the NBL, but also opens a new and exciting opportunity for him to contribute his expertise to the burgeoning basketball scene in Japan.

The impact of his leadership extends beyond the wins and losses, as he cultivated a culture of excellence and inclusivity that will continue to shape Melbourne United’s future. The decision for Vickerman to move to Nagasaki Velca represents a significant step in his career, offering him the chance to contribute to the growth of basketball in Japan and compete in the newly formed B.League Premier.

This move underscores his ambition and desire to continue challenging himself at the highest level of the sport. While his departure marks the end of an era for Melbourne United, the club acknowledges his indelible legacy and expresses gratitude for his unwavering commitment and dedication. The club’s future direction will now focus on identifying a new head coach who can build upon the foundation laid by Vickerman and continue the pursuit of championship success.

The search for a replacement will be a thorough process, prioritizing candidates who embody the club’s core values and possess the strategic vision to lead Melbourne United forward. The club is committed to maintaining its position as a leading force in the NBL and will strive to honor Vickerman’s legacy by continuing to deliver exceptional performances and fostering a positive and inclusive environment for all involved.

His contributions will be remembered fondly, and his impact on Melbourne United will undoubtedly be felt for years to come





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