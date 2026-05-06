Dean Young Implements Major Changes as Dragons Aim for Turnaround

St George Illawarra caretaker coach Dean Young has made significant changes to the team's structure and routine, requiring players to be at headquarters for a full working day. The move has been praised by senior players, while the return of Dylan Egan provides a boost ahead of their match against Newcastle.

St George Illawarra caretaker coach Dean Young has continued to implement significant changes as he attempts to turn around the fortunes of the winless Dragons.

Since taking over from Shane Flanagan, Young has made bold decisions, including the departure of assistant coach Michael Ennis and the demotion of Flanagan’s son, Kyle, from halfback to the interchange bench. His latest move involves restructuring the players' daily routine, requiring them to be present at the Dragons' Wollongong headquarters for a full working day, rather than just for training sessions and other commitments.

This change has been met with approval from senior players like Valentine Holmes and Clint Gutherson, who have praised the new approach. Holmes noted that the team now has a more structured schedule, with players arriving by 7 am and leaving by 5 pm, emphasizing a stronger work ethic and team cohesion. Gutherson echoed these sentiments, highlighting the benefits of spending more time together to build relationships and improve their performance on the field.

The Dragons have a bye in the upcoming round, giving Young additional time to implement these changes before their match against Newcastle at WIN Stadium. Meanwhile, the team is set to welcome back rising forward Dylan Egan, who has spent nearly a year recovering from a ruptured anterior crucial ligament. Egan made a strong impression in his debut season last year before his injury, and his return has been eagerly anticipated by his teammates.

Egan expressed his frustration at watching the team struggle in his absence but is now eager to contribute to their quest for a win. His comeback story has resonated with the team, with Holmes describing it as inspiring and a testament to Egan’s hard work and dedication. Egan’s return is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the Dragons as they look to secure their first victory of the season





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St George Illawarra Dragons Dean Young NRL Dylan Egan Clint Gutherson

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