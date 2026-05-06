Dean Young Implements Major Changes at St George Illawarra Dragons

Caretaker coach Dean Young is reshaping the winless St George Illawarra Dragons with new training structures and player commitments. The team, which has yet to win this season, is adapting to Young’s leadership, which includes full-day training sessions and strategic roster changes. Veteran players support the new approach, while the return of Dylan Egan adds a boost to the squad.

St George Illawarra caretaker coach Dean Young is making significant changes to the struggling team, including a new approach to player availability and training structure.

The Dragons, who have yet to secure a win this season, are under Young’s leadership after Shane Flanagan was replaced. Young has already demonstrated his willingness to make bold decisions, such as removing assistant coach Michael Ennis and demoting Flanagan’s son, Kyle, from the starting halfback position to the bench. His latest move involves requiring players to be present at the Dragons’ Wollongong headquarters for a full working day, rather than just for training sessions or meetings.

This includes time for treatment, video analysis, and other commitments. The change has been well-received by players like Valentine Holmes and Clint Gutherson, who appreciate the structured environment. Holmes noted that the new schedule, which includes arriving by 7 a.m. and leaving by 5 p.m., has fostered a stronger work ethic and team cohesion.

The exact hours vary weekly, but on training days, players are expected to be present for eight hours, as seen on Wednesday when they trained from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gutherson, a veteran player, supports Young’s approach, emphasizing the benefits of increased time together for building relationships and improving performance. Meanwhile, the Dragons have made a notable signing in Drinkwater, with Gutherson revealing he personally reached out to the player to encourage his move to the club.

In more immediate team news, young forward Dylan Egan is set to make his return after nearly a year out due to a knee injury. Egan, who impressed in his debut season before his injury, has been named in the starting lineup following a strong performance in the NSW Cup. His journey has resonated with teammates, who witnessed his comeback game in reserve grade.

Egan expressed his eagerness to contribute to the team’s success, acknowledging the hard work his teammates have put in without reward. Holmes praised Egan’s resilience and work ethic, highlighting his emotional connection to the team and his determination to help secure a win. As the Dragons prepare for their match against Newcastle at WIN Stadium, Young’s changes and Egan’s return could provide the spark the team needs to turn their season around





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NRL St George Illawarra Dragons Dean Young Dylan Egan Shane Flanagan

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