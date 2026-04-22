Dean Young's Dragons Gamble: Interim Role a High-Risk, High-Reward Move

Dean Young takes on the interim head coaching role at the St George Illawarra Dragons, a decision that could make or break his NRL coaching aspirations. The article details the circumstances surrounding his appointment, the challenges he faces, and the broader changes occurring within the club.

Dean Young 's acceptance of the interim head coaching role at the St George Illawarra Dragons presents a significant gamble that could either propel him towards his long-held ambition or irrevocably damage his prospects in the National Rugby League .

Young, a celebrated member of the Dragons' 2010 premiership-winning team, has meticulously prepared for a coaching career since retiring as a player. His journey began in 2013 with the Illawarra’s SG Ball side, progressing to the Dragons under-20s in 2014 where he served as a co-coach alongside Ben Hornby. Seeking to broaden his experience and elevate his coaching profile, he transitioned to the North Queensland Cowboys as an assistant coach under Todd Payten for three seasons.

The opportunity to lead the Dragons in the NRL represents the culmination of his aspirations, a goal he has steadfastly pursued since contemplating a coaching career towards the end of his playing days. However, assuming the position on an interim basis for the remaining 17 matches of the season is a precarious undertaking, laden with potential pitfalls.

The situation is further complicated by the immense pressure facing the Dragons' board, who are under intense scrutiny following a series of disappointing results and internal changes. The recent dismissal of assistant coach Michael Ennis has only amplified the pressure, redirecting fan discontent and demands for success onto other members of the club. Young is acutely aware of this dynamic, understanding that a continuation of the team’s losing streak could prompt the board to explore alternative coaching options.

This awareness led to considerable deliberation before he ultimately accepted the interim role. His initial actions demonstrate a decisive approach, immediately impacting the playing squad. He personally informed 20-year-old halfback Kade Reed of his inclusion in the starting lineup for the Anzac Day clash against the Roosters – a surprising move given Reed’s youth and the previous coach’s preference for his son, Kyle Flanagan. Subsequently, Young informed Kyle Flanagan that he had been dropped from the team.

This was followed by the difficult conversation with Michael Ennis, informing him of his departure as an assistant coach. These changes, occurring within a single week, signal a significant shift in direction for the club and a willingness to make bold decisions. Beyond the immediate changes to the coaching staff and playing lineup, the Dragons have also empowered former NRL coach Daniel Anderson to oversee a roster rebuild and club legend Ben Creagh to manage the football department.

Both Anderson and Creagh face substantial challenges in revitalizing the club. While the forward pack has demonstrated strong performance metrics – currently leading the league in metres gained – the team’s overall scoring output remains alarmingly low, averaging only 14 points per game, the worst in the NRL. This disparity highlights a critical need for improvement in the team’s attacking prowess, particularly the development of a reliable halfback.

The success of the roster rebuild is further complicated by Young’s interim status. Attracting quality players to the club becomes more difficult when the long-term coaching position remains uncertain. The window for securing players for the 2027 season has largely passed, and competition from other clubs, such as the emerging Perth Bears, adds to the challenge. Anderson’s task is to avoid relying on aging players seeking final contracts, a strategy that has previously proven unsuccessful for the Dragons.

Ultimately, Young’s interim tenure will be a defining period, not only for the club’s immediate performance but also for his own coaching future





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