Melbourne Renegades star Deandra Dottin becomes the first player dismissed under the new WBBL timed-out rule during a match against Brisbane Heat in St Kilda.

Deandra Dottin was dismissed in a highly unusual manner during a Women's Big Bash League fixture on Wednesday, marking the first instance of the new timed-out rule being executed in the competition. The Melbourne Renegades all-rounder watched her stumps shattered by a delivery from Brisbane Heat bowler Sarah Glenn after failing to reach her crease within the allotted time window. This unique dismissal occurred while the Renegades were chasing a target of 138 runs in St Kilda, with the team score at 97 for four when Dottin approached the batting end.

New Timed-Out Rule Triggers Rare Dismissal

The incident was governed by a specific clause in the competition rules designed to maintain the pace of the game. Under this new protocol, any incoming batter who is not ready to face the first ball within 75 seconds of a previous dismissal must stand aside during the initial delivery of their innings. During this specific period, the opposing bowler is granted permission to attempt to hit the batter's stumps. The rule was introduced to ensure strict timekeeping and prevent deliberate delays in the match tempo.

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Sarah Glenn delivered the ball while Dottin was still adjusting her equipment at the non-striker's end. The 35-year-old batter had not completed her preparation before the 75-second countdown expired. Glenn's delivery crashed into the unattended stumps, resulting in a rare dismissal that left both players and spectators stunned. The fielding side from the Brisbane Heat celebrated the unusual occurrence as Dottin trudged off the field.

Captain Sophie Molineux Admits Tactical Error

Melbourne Renegades captain Sophie Molineux acknowledged that her team made a critical error in timing regarding Dottin's entry to the crease. She stated that they probably made the call for Dottin to pad up and come out a little bit late. Molineux emphasized that this was a significant learning moment for the squad, noting that such events are likely to be rare in the future. She expressed admiration for Glenn's ability to execute the dismissal under the new rules.

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Molineux described the event as something she had never witnessed before in her cricketing experience. The captain's post-match comments highlighted the need for better time management during batting transitions. The team recognized that the decision to send Dottin out was not timed optimally given the strict new regulations. This admission underscores the immediate impact the rule has on team strategy and player readiness.

Real-World Impact on Player Readiness and Rules

This dismissal serves as a high-profile example of how new regulatory measures can instantly change gameplay dynamics. Players must now be acutely aware of the 75-second window following each wicket, which includes time for equipment adjustment and mental preparation. The incident has drawn attention to the logistical challenges batters face during rapid wicket fall scenarios. Teams will likely reassess their batting order logistics to avoid similar pitfalls in future matches.

The execution of this rule by Sarah Glenn demonstrates the importance of bowlers knowing and utilizing all available regulations. The event has generated significant discussion regarding the balance between pace enforcement and fair play. It remains to be seen how other teams will adapt their preparation routines to comply with the strict timing requirements. The incident stands as a unique case study in modern cricket rule application.