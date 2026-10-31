Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard says new album I Built You a Tower is about compartmentalizing grief after divorce

Ben Gibbard says Death Cab for Cutie's new album I Built You a Tower explores how people compartmentalize grief, following his divorce from photographer Rachel Demy.

Ben Gibbard says Death Cab for Cutie's new album I Built You a Tower is about compartmentalizing grief. The record was recorded in just three weeks and released in early June.

It marks the band's return to an indie label, ANTI Records, after 20 years with Atlantic Records. Gibbard is the band's frontman and has led Death Cab for close to three decades. He and bass guitarist Nicholas Harmer are the two remaining original members. The band formed in Bellingham, Washington in 1997 and became renowned for injecting heartfelt emotion into 00s indie rock.

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Gibbard Reflects on Record Release Reception

Speaking from his home in Seattle at the tail end of a weeks-long media circuit, Gibbard says releasing a record is tough but he is not complaining. The positive reception, he says, is a pleasant reminder that the band's egos have not degraded their taste.

"We were quietly confident when we were making it but there's always that moment where you're like, Oh my god, did we actually make something good or are we just completely deluding ourselves? " he says. For the past four years, the band's back catalogue has been getting a workout. It has appeared on the playlists of decades-long fans and on stages at sold-out shows around the world.

Gibbard also celebrated 20 years of Give Up, the sole album from a side project with producer Jimmy Tamborello, who collaborated long-distance by mailing demos on CD. In 2025, the band completed a small North American tour revisiting their 2005 Grammy-nominated album. While onstage Gibbard was steeped in the nostalgia of his own music, his personal life was collapsing in the background. In 2023, Gibbard and his wife, photographer Rachel Demy, separated.

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The pair married in 2016 and their divorce was finalised in 2024. It was during this period that I Built You a Tower came to life.

Death Cab Frontman Discusses Grief and Divorce

"It's a record about the compartmentalisation of grief, how we compartmentalise grief to get through our days," says Gibbard. "In the story of my actual life, the precipitous moment was a divorce. " Gibbard says that with this album he did not want to write a book report about the dissolution of a marriage. "It's not a blow-by-blow account, it's not a tell-all - it's an investigation of the internal," he says.

On the new album's title track, Gibbard describes building a metaphorical tower in his mind to keep someone locked away out of his thoughts, only for it to spectacularly fail. On Pep Talk, he describes waking up at sunrise and needing to convince himself he can survive the day ahead. Gibbard is known for writing about lost loves. Asked what he has learnt about relationships following his second divorce, he says: "People make mistakes.

People hurt each other. But at the end of the day, this relationship was eight great years and two kind of bad ones.

" He adds: "And I don't think I would change anything about it. " The new album has earned critical raves. Pitchfork said the album showcases Gibbard's "best musical impulses in a decade" and suggested it "evokes the band's golden era.

Critics Praise New Album Golden Era

" That is rare acclaim for any band entering their third decade. Gibbard's earlier divorce from actress Zooey Deschanel inspired the 2015 album Kintsugi. The track No Room In Frame is thought to be about the couple's move to Los Angeles and Deschanel's rising television success. Gibbard does not mince words in the chorus, asking: "Was I in your way?

When the cameras turned to face you.

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" "I wouldn't change anything about that record - it was the record I felt I needed to write at the time," says Gibbard. "When I was younger, I'd write songs that had a lot of finger-pointing or bitterness or anger. And I'm just not interested in writing from that place any more.

" If you ask local Death Cab fans where they first heard the band, most Millennials will give the same answer: on The O.C. When The O.C. premiered in 2003, bands like Death Cab, Modest Mouse, The Shins and Bright Eyes were not being played on the radio and "certainly weren't getting airtime on MTV.

The O.C. Series Boosted Indie Band Profile

" All of them found a new audience through the teen drama. In the series, Death Cab became a character in its own right. The band was consistently referenced as the favourite band of main character Seth Cohen. Which fan has not repeated his now-iconic line, "Hey, do not insult Death Cab"?

The band even made a live cameo. This exposure became a way of circumventing the traditional ways of finding new listeners outside college radio stations or the indie rock scene.

"I won't lie, it went from This is an interesting novelty to Are we being exploited by the Fox Network? " says Gibbard. But 19 years after the series wrapped, any concerns about the band losing credibility through their affiliation with it have been put to bed.

Fans Await Upcoming Australian Tour Dates

"However we might have felt at the time, or how snarky or dismissive people wanted to be, I think it's very clear we got the better end of that stick," he says. Local fans are still mourning missing out on both 20th anniversary tours, which did not travel to Australia. There are high expectations for Death Cab's visit to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in November. It will be their first tour in seven years.

For those looking to explore the band's back catalogue, Gibbard says their past albums can be categorised into four distinct eras. For the past 20 years, Gibbard has kept the set list for every single show the band has done. Before visiting a new city on tour, he looks back to the last time the band was there, checking what songs were played or missed. He makes exceptions for the songs fans expect to hear at every show.

He is not looking to cause a riot by skipping I Will Follow You into the Dark.