Deb Haaland and Peggy Flanagan Make History in US Midterms

Deb Haaland becomes first Native American woman governor while Peggy Flanagan makes Senate history. Indigenous candidates see record turnout in 2024 elections.

Deb Haaland and Peggy Flanagan have shattered longstanding political barriers in the United States, marking a historic turning point for Native American representation in national governance. During the recent midterm elections, both women secured landmark victories that dismantle centuries-old exclusion from high-level office. Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo, won the governorship of New Mexico, becoming the first Native American woman ever elected to lead a US state. Simultaneously, Flanagan, a citizen of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, defeated Republican Michele Tafoya in Minnesota to become the first Native American woman elected to the US Senate in its 250-year history.

These victories are part of a broader surge in Indigenous political participation, with 225 Indigenous candidates contesting seats across 30 US states. Research by Indigenous news organization ICT and the Native-led Advance Native Political Leadership reveals that these candidates represented nearly 100 Indigenous nations and communities. Women accounted for more than half of those on the ballot, reflecting a 400 percent increase in primary election participation compared to 2016.

Also read US Elections See Historic Wave of Firsts Including First Muslim Senator and Native American Governors

Historic Senate Victory for Peggy Flanagan

Peggy Flanagan has officially become the first Native American woman elected to the US Senate, ending a 250-year exclusion of Native women from the chamber. Her victory over Republican Michele Tafoya in Minnesota was celebrated with a traditional drum performance by members of the White Earth Nation at her election night victory party. Flanagan addressed the crowd, urging young Indigenous Americans not to be disheartened by the slow pace of progress. She stated, do not be disheartened that it took 250 years for one of us to get here, while predicting that future Native American leaders will reach the Senate much sooner.

Senator-elect Flanagan used her acceptance speech to outline an ambitious political agenda aimed at challenging the administration of US President Donald Trump. She pledged to replace current policies with an immigration system grounded in public safety, dignity, and due process. Additionally, Flanagan promised to pursue universal healthcare and address foreign policy issues. Her win marks a significant shift in the legislative landscape, bringing Indigenous perspectives directly into the federal lawmaking process.

Advertisement

Deb Haaland Governs New Mexico as Governor

Deb Haaland has secured the position of Governor of New Mexico, defeating Republican opponent Gregg Hull in a decisive election. The 65-year-old Democrat will lead a state where Native Americans constitute approximately 12 percent of the total population. Prior to this governorship, Haaland served as Interior Secretary under former US President Joe Biden, where she became the first Indigenous person appointed to a US Cabinet position. Her election represents a continuation of her public service career at the highest levels of government.

In her victory address, Haaland emphasized that her election was not only about history but also about the future challenges facing New Mexico. She spoke openly about her personal experiences as a single mother, navigating the healthcare system, and overcoming alcohol addiction before entering politics. Speaking to PBS NewsHour, she stressed that governing would require listening to communities across the state and addressing specific needs, including pressures surrounding healthcare and the rising cost of living.

Alaska Senate Race Remains Uncertain Amid Trump Interference

While Flanagan and Haaland have secured their victories, another closely watched race involving an Indigenous candidate remains unresolved in Alaska. Yup'ik Democrat Mary Peltola is currently holding a narrow lead over incumbent Republican senator Dan Sullivan, with the contest too close to call. Peltola, who became the first Alaska Native elected to the US House of Representatives in 2022, is seeking to make history again by becoming the first Alaska Native to serve in the Senate. With approximately three-quarters of votes counted, Peltola was leading Sullivan by fewer than 1,000 votes.

Despite the tight margin and ongoing vote counting, US President Donald Trump has demanded a Republican victory in the Alaska Senate race. Trump insisted that election officials transfer votes from two other candidates, including independent Daniel J Sullivan and Republican Gerald Heikes, to the Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan. This intervention highlights the high stakes and intense political friction surrounding Indigenous candidates in closely contested摇摆 states. Peltola remains the frontrunner, but the final outcome depends on the completion of vote tabulation and potential legal challenges.

Advertisement

Impact on Indigenous Political Representation

The collective success of Haaland, Flanagan, and Peltola signals a transformative era for Indigenous political power in the United States. The record number of 225 candidates contesting seats across 30 states demonstrates a significant mobilization of Indigenous voters and organizers. This surge in participation, driven by organizations like Advance Native Political Leadership, has created a pipeline for future leaders. The victories in Minnesota and New Mexico provide tangible proof that Indigenous candidates can win high-profile offices in predominantly non-Indigenous districts.

These elections also highlight the diverse strategies employed by Indigenous campaigns to connect with broader electorates while maintaining cultural integrity. From traditional drum performances to detailed policy platforms on healthcare and immigration, these candidates have shown that Indigenous identity and political competence are not mutually exclusive. The results force political parties across the spectrum to reevaluate their engagement with Native communities. As vote counting continues in Alaska, the nation watches to see if a third Native American woman will join the ranks of historic winners, further solidifying this new political reality.