Debate Erupts Over Multiculturalism vs Monocultural Vision in Australia

A political controversy has erupted following One Nation leader Pauline Hanson's declaration that Australia "must be monocultural," sparking responses from across the political spectrum. Senator Jacinta Price, while sharing some concerns about cohesion, offered a different vision of Australian culture as a celebration of diverse backgrounds. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor criticized Hanson's phrasing but maintained that immigration policy should prioritize values. The discussion centers on the future of Australia's multicultural identity and the balance between unity and cultural diversity.

Firebrand Liberal Senator Jacinta Price has responded to One Nation leader Pauline Hanson 's declaration Australia "must be monocultural" after the One Nation leader was challenged on her choice of language.

Senator Hanson launched a blistering attack on multiculturalism during her National Press Club address on Wednesday, telling a room packed with Australia's political class it was an "utterly flawed policy".

"Undeniably immigration or immigration policy has our country in the state of crisis. At the centre of this crisis is the utterly flawed policy of multiculturalism," she said.

"We cannot be a multicultural society. We are a multiracial society, but we must be monocultural. Australians must live under the one cultural umbrella.

" Senator Price, when asked about the comments by Sky News host Chris Kenny, said she had always been "very passionate about the fact that we are all Australians". "We should be proud of the Australian culture that we do have, which is derived from all of us coming together - whether it's First Australians, to those settlers who came, the convict class, to the migrant community," she stated.

"Within my own family I have all of those elements, which I'm extremely proud of, and it's something that I've always said we should celebrate in this country and teach our children to be proud of. " When pressed on whether this represented a "monoculture", Senator Price described it as "the Australian culture", emphasizing that Australians should not be divided into different groups based on background or heritage.

"I truly believe that we need to actually value our Australian culture here in Australia, which is a celebration of all of our cultures that have come together," she explained. However, when asked if she agreed with Senator Hanson's specific phrasing, Price seemed hesitant.

"Look, these are my views and these are the views that I've always held, and Pauline has obviously expressed her views in her way," the Northern Territory Senator said. She framed her perspective through personal experience, noting her Aboriginal mother, white Australian father, children with combined heritage, and her husband, a Scottish-born migrant passionate about Australia. She referenced his involvement in the Voice campaign, fighting against dividing the nation along racial lines within the constitution.

Hanson's call for a monoculture has faced criticism even from some who share her skepticism about migration policy. Sky News host Chris Kenny argued it "suggests we don't allow for variations in background," pointing out that communities like Indians, Italians, Sikhs, Chinese, and Middle Eastern people maintain cultural elements while embracing Australian values. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor also criticized the comment while advocating for a values-based immigration policy focused on standards rather than race or religion.

"If she wants to judge people based on the colour of their skin or their race, One Nation needs to explain that," Taylor said. In response, Hanson dismissed Taylor's criticism, saying he was "sitting on the fence". She insisted that migrants must fully commit to being Australian: "Are you Australian or are you not Australian?

Do you want to just come here and take for granted what this country offers you, but you don't want to give your love to this nation?

" The debate highlights ongoing tensions about national identity, immigration, and multiculturalism in Australia, with politicians and commentators offering divergent visions of how various cultural backgrounds can or should coexist within a unified national framework





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Pauline Hanson Jacinta Price Multiculturalism Monocultural Australia Immigration One Nation Angus Taylor National Press Club Sky News

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