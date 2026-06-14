Debate Over Bull Shark Fishing Limits and Culls in Queensland

Recreational fishers petition Queensland to relax bull shark catch limits and consider culls amid concerns over growing numbers, while experts warn of ecological risks and lack of evidence for lethal control.

The Queensland government faces a growing push from some recreational fishers and waterway users to relax fishing limits for bull sharks and consider culls, particularly in rivers like the Brisbane.

These advocates argue that bull shark numbers are increasing, making some waterways less safe and accessible. However, marine experts and conservationists warn against such measures, citing a lack of scientific evidence supporting lethal population control and the ecological risks of removing apex predators. The state government acknowledges the need for better data and is working on improved population assessments.

Currently, Queensland law allows recreational anglers to catch one bull shark per day, but only if it is under 1.5 metres in length, a restriction that some fishers find too limiting. In contrast, New South Wales permits up to five sharks daily with no size cap. Advocates for change, like jet ski enthusiast Mr Frisina, express concerns for future generations and have submitted a petition urging intervention to prevent waterways from becoming unswimmable.

On the other side, experts like Dr Daryl McPhee from Bond University highlight the difficulty of accurately counting bull sharks due to their mobility and the influence of social media on perceived abundance. Dr McPhee also notes that larger sharks accumulate higher mercury levels and toxins from polluted habitats like the Brisbane River, making them unsafe to eat, and doubts many fishers would actually target large specimens.

Dr Leonardo Guida of the Australian Marine Conservation Society stresses that bull sharks are apex predators crucial to ecosystem balance, and removing them could destabilize food webs. He calls for an evidence‑based approach, endorsing tools like drone surveillance and tagging instead of expanding lethal programs.

Both experts express skepticism about community support for extending the controversial coastal shark control program-which uses nets and drumlines-into inland rivers, given its bycatch of species like whales and dugongs and its own controversial impact on shark populations. Despite recent expansions of that program, they caution against emotional reactions to shark encounters and urge reliance on science





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Bull Sharks Queensland Fishing Limits Cull Apex Predators Shark Control Program Population Assessment Conservation

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