Debate Rages Over Reducing Three‑Hour HSC Exam Length

Educators and students question the necessity of extended HSC exam periods as technology and assessment practices evolve, sparking calls for shorter tests and a broader discussion of fairness and student wellbeing.

Three-hour Higher School Certificate assessments have been a staple of Australian secondary education since the 1967 system overhaul, yet a growing chorus of educators, administrators and students argues that the fixed duration is obsolete in a world where calculators, computers and even generative artificial intelligence have become common study aids.

The debate focuses on the intensity of the final examination process, which can demand up to 15 test hours for a single cohort and may be diluting students’ overall performance by prioritising endurance over depth of understanding. Teachers have historically pointed out that the curriculum now delivers half of its assessment weight through continuous coursework, yet the need to sit for rigid three‑hour periods in schools such as Thomas Hassall Anglican College in western Sydney has remained unchanged.

In a recent school summit educational leaders voiced doubt over the appropriateness of the three‑hour model when compared to tertiary university exams, most of which rarely last longer than two hours. Peter Fowler, chief executive of the Anglican Schools Corporation, remarked that the current standard may be more about signalling prestige than practical student preparation. The summit also highlighted potential benefits of shortened exams, such as reducing test anxiety and better reflecting students’ genuine comprehension in a more dynamic environment.

Contrastingly, the NSW Teachers Federation’s deputy president Natasha Watt warned that cutting exam time could keep students from fully demonstrating their knowledge, thereby jeopardising fair assessment outcomes. The tension underscores the challenge of balancing rigorous standards with evolving educational realities. Education Minister Prue Car’s office emphasised that any alteration to the HSC framework would involve extensive collaboration between industry stakeholders, the New South Wales Education Standards Authority and the workforce, and would be accompanied by a thorough public consultation process.

Meanwhile, principal Karen Easton from Thomas Hassall Anglican College has championed a reassessment of long exam times, citing accessibility concerns for students with medical or learning challenges who may struggle with extended writing conditions. Students themselves have provided mixed reactions: Annabel Cook, a year 12 maths extension achiever, valued the extra hour to recover from a slow start, yet remains skeptical about the necessity of the duration.

Alex Lotorto preferred the longer time, viewing it as a chance to fully test his knowledge, whereas Henry Lowe noted the difficulty of maintaining legible handwriting over three hours and has now adopted weekend practice sessions to improve endurance. The conversation also referenced specific exam structures: NSW English Paper 1 spans 90 minutes plus ten minutes for reading, Paper 2 extends to 120 minutes plus five minutes for reading, and the physics exam totals 180 minutes with a brief five‑minute reading window.

Queensland English examinations allocate 120 minutes plus fifteen minutes for planning. These time allocations highlight the broader issue: the exam model remains largely detached from contemporary educational tools and student learning habits shaped by digital platforms. Proponents of reduced exam length contend that streamlined testing could foster critical thinking and adaptability, qualities increasingly demanded in modern workplaces. Opponents counter that shorter exams might compromise validity and reliability, potentially eroding the perceived rigor of the HSC.

Through this evolving dialogue, stakeholders are grappling with how best to honour the HSC’s recognised status while ensuring it evolves to serve students’ needs. The next steps will likely involve policy reviews, pilot projects, and continued engagement with the school sector to find a balanced approach that upholds academic excellence without overburdening learners.





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