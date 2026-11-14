Deborah Clarke on Robo-Debt and Children's Theatre

Actress Deborah Clarke discusses her role in the Centrelink robo-debt drama, her enduring career in children's entertainment, and her upcoming theatre performance.

Deborah Clarke has taken on complex roles that reflect both Australia's social struggles and its cultural innocence. In her recent dramatic work, she portrays Colleen Taylor, a Centrelink worker caught in the Morrison government's devastating robo-debt scandal. This role highlights the human cost of automated welfare systems and the resilience of public servants facing institutional failure.

Robo-Debt Scandal Human Impact

Clarke's character represents the human conscience inside a broken system that took hold of so many Australians. The scheme intended to automate compliance within the Centrelink system resulted in hundreds of thousands of computer-generated debt notices being sent to citizens. Some of these notices were sent to people who did not owe any money, causing severe psychological harm to households nationwide.

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The consequences were so devastating that in some cases, the stress led to suicide. Clarke set herself the challenge of learning how the Centrelink system actually worked as part of her research for the role. This process gave her even more respect for public servants and how they very quickly master new policy that changes with the whim of each government.

Children's Entertainment and Early Career

Clarke is one of those rare performers who approaches adult and children's entertainment with equal alacrity. Her career spans music and acting, including releasing and touring seven children's albums. She has been charming kids since 1999 on the ABC's long-running children's program. This role required a feeling for kids that creates a sense of safety, calm, and visibility for young viewers.

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Clarke's acting journey began early when she was twelve years old. She played the desert urchin Anna Goanna in a film alongside Mel Gibson. During this time, she was obsessed with Kate Turner's album. The assistant director on the film knew what a fan Clarke was and set up a one-on-one meeting in Turner's trailer.

Mentorship and Artistic Influence

That encounter with Kate Turner left a big impression on Clarke. Turner was meditating in her bus with a candle burning, radiating an all-enveloping energy of calm and strength. Clarke described her as a goddess and noted that she was what we hope elders will be in our lives. This meeting influenced Clarke's approach to performance and her desire to shine a light on people who may not be able to speak up for themselves.

Making children's television that mixes art, craft, song and storytelling is a unique skill. Clarke believes it is the essence of direct storytelling. She argues that not everyone can do it. Even incredible actors find it difficult. It is a particular kind of mode where you have to look down the barrel and try to connect with one person.

Live Performance and Future Projects

When touring her albums, Clarke always went out after the shows to meet every kid she could. She noted that children have a relationship to performers on a screen. Seeing her as an actual human like everybody else is really important to them. This mixture of wonder and curiosity about how she got out of the television is something she cherishes.

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Her recent collaboration with Sydney composer George Ellis produced a project released in 2025. The pair met on ABC TV's Peter and the Wolf. Clarke admits she did not know she would love performing for kids. She finds joy in seeing parents engaging with their children in this joyful setting that is all about music.

Clarke perceives kids as the far more unforgiving crowd compared to adult audiences. She reckons performing for them is a bit like performing for a rowdy but enthusiastic pub audience. They talk, they wee, they sleep, they heckle, and they leave. You have to keep going despite their lack of etiquette.

Upcoming Sydney Theatre Company Production

At the time of our interview, Clarke was performing in her final weeks of a one-woman show with the Sydney Theatre Company. The production delves into the intricacies of marriage and escalates into full psychological horror. Clarke was initially drawn to the text out of fear for it.

Since 2022, her only theatre experiences have been working relatively solo. In terms of holding a show and delivering, it has been the last four years of her life. She has done quite long seasons every year. This return to live theatre marks a significant challenge in her ongoing and diverse artistic career.