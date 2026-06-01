Debra Messing on Advocacy, Loss, and Resilience After October 7

In a candid Sydney speech, actress Debra Messing reveals the personal toll of speaking out after Hamas' October 7 attack, the friends she lost, and her unwavering hope for the Jewish future.

Debra Messing , the acclaimed actress best known for her role in Will & Grace , has opened up about the profound personal and professional consequences of her outspoken advocacy for Israel and the Jewish community following the Hamas attacks on October 7 , 2023.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Jewish Communal Appeal in Sydney, Australia, Messing described a stark divide in her life, stating, 'I feel like my life is everything before October seventh and then everything after. I will never be that person again.

' The actress recounted the moment she learned of the terror attacks, which killed over 1,200 people and saw more than 250 taken hostage, many of them women, children, and infants. She expressed her initial expectation that the world, particularly her 'Hollywood community,' would universally condemn the atrocities and support the Jewish people. Instead, she faced a wave of silence and alienation, losing many friends and experiencing deep professional isolation.

This silence, especially regarding the hostages, left her 'stunned' and marked the beginning of what she calls 'the hardest thing that I've ever experienced in my life,' leading to a period of depression that required therapeutic support. Her journey toward advocacy, however, has become her 'purpose.

' Messing reflected on her early encounters with antisemitism as a child, including being targeted with slurs and having her family's property vandalized with swastikas. These experiences taught her to hide her Jewish identity, a decision she made for safety. She later chose to embrace her heritage publicly, even requesting that her Will & Grace character be Jewish, seeing it as an opportunity to foster greater understanding, much as the show did for the LGBTQ+ community.

The actress drew a direct line between the October 7 attacks and the Bondi Beach massacre in Australia last year, describing the latter as a painful echo of the former. Messing extended solidarity to the Australian victims, calling the attack 'horrifying' but not unexpected given the global surge in antisemitism. Yet, she remains hopeful, emphasizing the enduring unity and resilience of the Jewish people.

'As Jews, we need to be louder and prouder,' she urged, 'because they want to silence us and they want to scare us and they want us to feel shame. ' Her message is one of defiant optimism: 'We are still here after 3000 years, and we're here to bring light into the dark.





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Debra Messing October 7 Antisemitism Hollywood Will & Grace Hostages Bondi Massacre Jewish Advocacy Resilience Sharri Markson

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