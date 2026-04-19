Decades After Royal Commission, Indigenous Deaths in Custody Continue to Rise

Despite a landmark royal commission in 1991 highlighting systemic discrimination and recommending critical reforms, the number of Indigenous Australians dying in custody has tragically increased, with recent figures indicating the highest annual toll since 1979. Advocates and community leaders express deep shame and frustration, calling for federal intervention against harsh state laws and demanding independent inquiries into deaths.

Thirty-five years ago, a pivotal royal commission delivered 339 recommendations aimed at tackling the critical issues of death-in-custody and the disproportionate representation of First Nations people within Australia's criminal justice system . The inquiry, led by Justice James Muirhead QC, unequivocally concluded that Indigenous Australians faced a higher likelihood of dying in custody primarily because they were more frequently placed in custody to begin with.

It identified deeply entrenched systemic discrimination as the root cause of this over-incarceration and strongly advocated for alternatives to imprisonment. Tragically, the decades since the release of its final report have seen little substantive progress, with over 630 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people losing their lives while in the care of police or corrective services. Official statistics paint a grim picture for the current financial year, revealing 33 Indigenous deaths in custody nationwide, a figure not seen since the 1979-80 period, marking it as the highest annual toll on record. William Tilmouth, the co-chair of Children's Ground, an Indigenous child advocacy organisation, has expressed profound disappointment and shame regarding Australia's treatment of its First Nations people. He stated that there is absolutely nothing to celebrate, even on the 35th anniversary of the royal commission's findings. Tilmouth lamented that the stated goals of empowering Aboriginal people and granting them agency in their lives have remained largely unfulfilled. Compounding this crisis, state and territory governments have progressively enacted stringent criminal laws that disproportionately affect First Nations individuals, particularly children and young people. These measures include increasingly restrictive bail conditions and the controversial lowering of the age of criminal responsibility to just 10 years old. Tilmouth argues that the federal government bears a moral imperative to override what he describes as racist and demeaning state and territory legislation that specifically targets Aboriginal people. He powerfully articulated that a 10-year-old child is being condemned to a life of criminality or criminal tendencies before they have even had the chance to define their own identity. Furthermore, Tilmouth reiterated a widespread call for all inquiries into Aboriginal deaths in custody to be conducted independently, entirely separate from police involvement. This sentiment was amplified following the death of 24-year-old Kumanjayi White, a young Aboriginal man who died in May 2025 after being forcibly restrained by plain-clothes police officers in an Alice Springs supermarket. Despite widespread calls for an independent inquiry, Northern Territory Police have rejected such demands, and the decision on whether to lay charges against the officers involved remains undecided. Children's Ground, a First Nations not-for-profit organisation, highlighted the stark contrast between then and now. Thirty-five years ago, 14 per cent of the Australian prison population being First Nations people was considered a crisis. Today, that figure has surged to a staggering 35 per cent. Adding to this alarming reality, young Indigenous people constitute 95 per cent of all children in detention centres across jurisdictions like the Northern Territory. Evelyn Schaber, another co-chair at Children's Ground, pointed to persistent issues of inadequate access to housing, healthcare, education, and essential services as significant contributors to the heightened risk of entering the criminal justice system. She emphasised that these very same systemic deficiencies were identified in 1991, underscoring a tragic lack of progress. Schaber described the current situation as dire, stating that individuals are expected to subsist without basic human rights and are subsequently held accountable when the unavoidable consequences of these deprivations lead to actions that are criminalised. Outspoken independent senator Lidia Thorpe has claimed that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has refused to meet with families of those who have died in custody to discuss the pervasive lack of progress since the royal commission. Thorpe noted that nearly half of the individuals dying in custody have not even been sentenced, highlighting that they are being held on remand under increasingly severe, tough-on-crime legislation, a situation that too often becomes a death sentence. Thorpe asserted that the Albanese government possesses the authority to establish national minimum standards and compel changes from states and territories that implement such punitive measures. She concluded that what is critically missing is the political will to prevent the ongoing deaths of Indigenous people. The Prime Minister's office has been contacted by AAP for comment. Amnesty International has strongly condemned what it terms the persistent governmental failure to act amidst the deeply entrenched cycles of harm, abuse, and injustice experienced by First Nations people in custody. The human rights group stated that these cycles of abuse are a direct reflection of the racism embedded within systems that continue to claim the lives of First Nations peoples. Amnesty questioned why Australian governments have consistently blocked inspections of detention facilities by United Nations rights agencies if they have nothing to conceal. The organisation is urging governments to implement the royal commission's 339 recommendations, raise the age of criminal responsibility to 14, and prohibit practices such as solitary confinement, the use of spit hoods, and the detention of children in adult jails. Minister for Indigenous Australians, Malarndirri McCarthy, acknowledged the profound grief experienced by too many First Nations families due to deaths in custody, including her own. She informed AAP that all levels of government have committed to reducing Indigenous incarceration rates as part of the National Agreement on Closing the Gap. McCarthy added that the Albanese government is actively collaborating with states and territories, who hold the essential levers for systemic change within the justice system





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