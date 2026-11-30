December streaming highlights include HBO Max's Harry Potter series reboot, Netflix's Pride and Prejudice adaptation with Emma Corrin, and new seasons of Only Murders in the Building and Killing Eve.

December is a relatively quiet month in streaming, but there are still plenty of good options for your watchlist. HBO Max is launching a blockbuster franchise with the series reboot Jack Lowden Netflix (December 3).

There are a handful of beloved texts that will be adapted for every screen era and Jane Austen's 1813 novel of manners is definitely one of them. The question with Pride and Prejudice Everything I Know About Love appears to be leaning towards the latter, testing the mannered bonds that eventually form between Miss Elizabeth Bennet (Emma Corrin, Slow Horses).

Also read Harry Styles’ heartwarming gesture as Australian tour kicks off

Jack Lowden Stars In New HBO Max Series

There's a tactile quality to this Regency-era attraction, which comes with the perfect co-star for the leads: Olivia Colman Streaming Trinity (December 1), he's taking a palpable leap. Mercurio is taking on Washington DC. This new series is centred on a US Navy submarine officer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Black Mirror Game of Thrones).

With the exception of OJ Simpson's criminal trial, no case exerted a more obsessive grip on America's imagination than the 1996 murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey in her family's Colorado home. No one has ever been officially charged, which puts an almighty burden of interpretation on The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey The Altruists looked at the love story behind a cryptocurrency crime saga.

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Ben Whishaw and Keira Knightley returned with a pulpy, propulsive new season of My top HBO Max recommendation is Streaming Five key plot points the new Harry Potter series should have (that the films didn't). Has there ever been a more anticipated show where the audience was already deeply familiar with the work? Whether as books or films, Harry Potter has been a pillar of popular culture this century.

Harry Potter Reboot Casts New Heroes

Now we'll discover how it works as a revival Succession, but the public burden lies on child actors Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout, who will respectively play magically gifted heroes Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. John Lithgow (Perry Mason) leads the imposing supporting cast, as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, but for this show to matter it has to provide some genuine new substance to the mythic narrative.

Clay Enos / Amazon MGM Studios Review Reacher had a collaboration, your first guess would be a bloody action epic. And it would be wrong. This feature film team-up is a Christmas-themed adventure-comedy that is very family-friendly. It's centred on a crisis at the North Pole when Santa (Schwarzenegger) discovers that his iconic present sack has been stolen by a vengeful elf (Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians).

Santa uses his naughty list as a recruitment tool (he doesn't have LinkedIn), teaming up with a thief (Ritchson) to steal the bag back. This will almost certainly be very silly, but hopefully also endearing. The Greatest Killing Eve prequel? The twisted covert thriller was a sensation when it debuted in 2018, introducing a slew of distinct characters.

One of them was veteran MI6 spymaster Carolyn Martens, who was played with daunting precision by the great Fiona Shaw. In this Cold War spin-off, it's 1962 and a young Carolyn (Ann Skelly, House of Guinness) is working undercover in Communist East Germany, trying to stay alive even as she's drawn into a love triangle with a Stasi officer and a CIA agent.

Good Daughter Serial Conman Drama

The creator is Emma Moran, who made the terrific if underappreciated superpower comedy Extraordinary The Good Daughter, a charming serial conman who ran Ponzi schemes and defrauded friends, associates and especially romantic partners. It's a wild story. Created by Adam Zwar (The Gold) as the globe-trotting Hamish, who returns to Australia and sets his sights on newly divorced mother of three Bec (Claire van der Boom, Hawaii Five-0) and her sizeable family trust.

When Bec notices a discrepancy in his story, she's thrust into a whole new world. Simone Kessell (Taylor Sheridan wants all the cities and all the screen icons. Having set up Sylvester Stallone in the fish-out-of-water crime drama Tulsa King. Emboldened by Stallone's Dwight Manfredi, Russell is relocating to the Dallas suburbs to set up his own shady empire.

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The ever-prolific Sheridan wrote all eight episodes, with his love of monologues sure to find the perfect vessel in his new leading man (December 11). You can't be the prince of pop music forever. Justin Timberlake, who enjoyed countless hits with the boy band NSYNC and as a solo star, is now 45. That's the target age to be the subject of a life-spanning documentary series about life in the spotlight.

Whether this four-part series is a work of brand burnishing or a sober reappraisal of a hectic, and sometimes flawed, career remains to be seen, but it has a capable director on hand: actor-turned-filmmaker Fisher Stevens, who previously gave some torque to the 2023 celebrity docuseries Wentworth Prisoner Wentworth Doctor Doctor. There are power struggles with an intriguing new setting: a halfway house for newly released female inmates.

Only Murders in the Building Moves to London

Add a dead resident and a scheming new arrival, Moira (Rachel Griffiths, Total Control November highlights: Only Murders in the Building, but they're allowed to amend the title when the latest season of a much-loved show has such a perfect new setting. Equal parts silly and sweet, the idiosyncratic sleuthing comedy is transplanting Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short's New York leads to London, where Charles, Mabel and Oliver are summoned to solve a new case. The pay-off?

A delightful British supporting cast for them to mingle with and mock. Olivia Colman (November highlights: international film festival circuit), this Australian documentary feature charts the cruel retort to the #MeToo movement. Once sexual assault survivors around the world began to publicly share their stories, the women were attacked via defamation laws that weaponised court systems against them.

Fronted by international human rights barrister Jennifer Robinson, who breaks down the silencing tactic and its many ramifications, the film sees director Selina Miles speak to women who've had to face the legal gauntlet. The subjects include Hollywood actress Amber Heard, Colombian journalist Catalina Ruiz-Navarro and former political staffer Brittany Higgins.

Airing the day before the first anniversary of the attack, this feature-length documentary examines the shocking scenes on Sydney's Bondi Beach, where two gunmen opened fire on a Jewish community event and shot dead 15 people. The distressing events are told through the use of never-before-seen archival footage and testimony from survivors, witnesses and those who bravely confronted the gunmen.

Directed by Amanda Blue, the documentary also charts wider events before and after the attack, as well as the aftermath for survivors and those affected.