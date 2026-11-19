Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm join the DP World Tour as Category 1 members, while Cameron Smith accepts tournament invites following the PGA Tour's strict return policies.

The global golf landscape has undergone a significant transformation as former LIV Golf stars navigate their return to mainstream professional circuits. Bryson DeChambeau has officially become a full member of the DP World Tour for the upcoming season. He joins fellow major champion Jon Rahm in this top-tier category, securing their places on the European circuit.

Meanwhile, Australian star Cameron Smith has agreed to a different arrangement. Smith will play a selected number of tournaments based on official invites. This development marks a critical step in the ecosystem recovery following the bankruptcy filing by LIV Golf. It highlights the diverging paths available to top players seeking to reestablish their careers.

Also read Superstar Bryson makes huge call on future after LIV's ugly collapse

PGA Tour Return Conditions Remain Strict

The path back to the PGA Tour remains difficult for former LIV affiliates. The current rules mandate a one-year waiting period from a player's last LIV event before they can compete in PGA Tour events. Brian Rolapp, the chief of the PGA Tour, has consistently emphasized that these rules exist to ensure competitive balance and fairness.

Rolapp stated that the organization is committed to listening to fans who want the best players to compete together. However, he clarified that the PGA Tour is a membership organization bound by its own statutes. There have been no indications that the Tour will loosen these conditions to facilitate an easier return for high-profile athletes.

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DeChambeau and Rahm Secure Top Tier Status

Bryson DeChambeau filed his application for DP World Tour membership hours before the November 15 deadline. He achieved Category 1 status, which is the highest classification for eligibility. This category allows entry into any event on the DP World Tour schedule. Jon Rahm already held this status as a recent major winner.

This top category provides significant freedom for both golfers. They can choose to play in any tournament they wish. This likely includes the highest-paying events and those in the most desirable locations. The new season begins next week at the Australian PGA Championship in Sydney.

Smith Accepts Invites Due to PGA Restrictions

Cameron Smith faces a more constrained schedule due to PGA Tour restrictions. Although he won the Open Championship in 2022, he will not receive automatic full membership. Instead, he has brokered a deal to receive specific tournament invitations. These invites are designed to attract commercial investment and fan interest.

Smith will not be invited to the bigger Rolex Series events. He must rely on invitations for smaller tournaments across the globe to build his full schedule. This arrangement stands in contrast to DeChambeau and Rahm, who have guaranteed access to all events. Smith is expected to address these changes when he breaks his silence before competing at The Lakes next week.

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Patrick Reed Paves the Way for Reintegration

The situation for Smith follows the precedent set by Patrick Reed. Reed successfully won back his PGA Tour card in 2026. He achieved this by performing strongly in Europe while serving the mandatory one-year cooling-off period. This path demonstrates that players can regain their status through performance on alternative tours.

Rahm and DeChambeau also face immediate scheduling questions. While they have a guaranteed route to the 2028 Championship Series based on recent major wins, they need immediate playing time. The DP World Tour now serves as the primary beneficiary for these stars. This role emerges as the strategic ally of the PGA Tour until the end of 2027.