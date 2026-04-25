Decomposed Body Found South of Adelaide: Police Investigate Suspected Murder

Human remains discovered in Inman Valley, South Australia, have led police to declare a major crime investigation, suspecting a homicide that may be several years old. Investigators are exploring potential links to other unsolved drug-related murders in the Adelaide area.

South Australia n Police are investigating a suspected homicide following the discovery of highly decomposed human remains in scrubland south of Adelaide . The grim find was made by a bushwalker on Friday evening, approximately 5.30pm, near Mount Alma Road in Inman Valley , on the Fleurieu Peninsula .

The body was located roughly five to six meters down an embankment off a walking track, suggesting a deliberate attempt to conceal it. Detective Inspector Andrew Macrae addressed the media on Saturday, stating that the advanced state of decomposition indicates the person had been at the location for several years. He emphasized that the circumstances surrounding the discovery strongly suggest foul play.

While a formal identification is pending, forensic testing is underway, and investigators are optimistic about obtaining initial results within the coming days. Macrae acknowledged the meticulous process required to ensure accurate identification. The investigation is currently exploring potential links to Taskforce Southern, a dedicated unit investigating the alleged drug-related murders of Trevor King, Robert Atkins, and Jeff Mundy, all occurring in Adelaide’s southern suburbs.

The proximity of the discovery site to Seaford, where Jeff Mundy was last seen in 2020, approximately 40 kilometers away, has prompted investigators to consider a possible connection. Mundy’s disappearance and presumed death have been classified as a major crime, and are believed to be linked to a network of drug dealers. Authorities suspect the motive behind all three deaths – King, Atkins, and Mundy – was related to an outstanding drug debt.

Previous investigations into Mundy’s case, conducted in 2022, led police to believe he was being held captive prior to his death, and that numerous individuals were involved in both the murder and the subsequent disposal of his body. Detective Inspector Brett Featherby, from the Major Crime Investigation Branch, stated at the time that investigators believed Mundy’s remains were still located somewhere on the Fleurieu Peninsula.

The investigation also focused on potential involvement from members of drug syndicates operating in areas such as Lonsdale, Aldinga, and Sellicks Beach. The remains of Robert Atkins were discovered in 2023 within a well on an abandoned rural property in the state’s Mid North region, while Trevor King was found deceased in the waters off West Lakes in January 2020.

A significant police presence, including Major Crime detectives, local patrol officers, and forensic specialists, has been maintained at the scene throughout the weekend. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Jeff Mundy, and the investigation remains active and ongoing. Police are appealing to anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward and assist with their inquiries.

The case presents a complex challenge due to the passage of time and the condition of the remains, but investigators are determined to bring those responsible to justice and provide closure to any potential family members





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South Australia Adelaide Inman Valley Murder Decomposed Body Police Investigation Fleurieu Peninsula Taskforce Southern Jeff Mundy Trevor King Robert Atkins Drug Related Crime

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