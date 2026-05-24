The text discusses the decreased mobility and job security in Australia, citing factors such as advances in artificial intelligence, uncertain global environment, and a tightening jobs market. It also mentions the rise in housing costs and the impact of regulations on business and innovation.

Kate McCready has worked for big companies and herself. She worries workers are in for trouble ahead after decades of consistent economic growth. People are less mobile, less dynamic and more risk-averse than we used to be, a series of economic indicators shows.

'I do think there's a lot of fear in the workplace at the moment,' said business strategist Kate McCready. Contributing to those fears are advances in artificial intelligence (AI), the uncertain global environment and a tightening jobs market.

'People are worried about keeping those jobs, and then what happens if they can't keep those jobs ... ending up in this climate where it does make it harder,' Ms McCready has previously moved between self-employment and receiving a salary, and has just re-started her leadership coaching business after a restructure at a large health insurer made her redundant. One of the biggest things is the freedom of time and the choice to choose how and when and why I work, who I work with.

In 1989, almost one in five people in the workforce changed jobs in a single year. The most recent data, for the year to February 2025, shows just over 1.1 million people changed jobs, which means job-switching fell to just 7.7 per cent, or one in 13 people. All of these factors point towards Australians being stuck or being held in the jobs that they currently have.

The cost of housing and the risk involved in taking an average mortgage, around $700,000 with a 30-year term, are just some of the factors holding us back. Self-employment has fallen sharply to a 20-year low, according to e61 Institute research. Fewer people are running small businesses, as wage jobs become more attractive and predictable, while the costs and complexities of setting up a business that hires and manages employees have risen.

Skills like decision-making, problem-solving and creativity these skills which used to be a big part of being a business owner, they are now increasingly rewarded in wage employment. While benefits like superannuation and paid leave have also made wage jobs more attractive and financially secure. Many economists view regulation derisively and call it 'red tape' for the extra burden it places on business to complete and comply with.

New regulations place a disproportionate burden on businesses that haven't had to face the rules before, and provide a boost to companies already in the market. There is just not enough enticement to encourage people to cross the borders. People are still moving, but they are much less likely to move to another state instead choosing to move within the state they currently live in.

High housing costs, especially in a rising interest rate environment, is a big reason why people don't change jobs, don't start business and don't move to another state. The federal budget has taken huge swings at some of the settings that have fuelled the housing market and made the price of housing — both sales and rentals — more expensive





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Mobility Job Security Advances In Artificial Intelligence Uncertain Global Environment Tightening Jobs Market Housing Costs Regulations Innovation Business Self-Employment Wage Employment Superannuation Paid Leave Federal Budget Housing Market Red Tape

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