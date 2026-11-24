Lawyers for former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon have told a jury his account of self-defence is reasonably possible, as the judge sums up the case before deliberations begin.

Lawyers for Beau Lamarre-Condon have urged a jury to find the former police officer not guilty of murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, arguing the disorganised nature of his attempted cover-up is consistent with his account of self-defence.

The 31-year-old's Supreme Court trial is in its final stages after about two months of evidence. Defence barrister John Stratton, SC, concluded his closing address on Tuesday. Justice Natalie Adams then delivered a summing up to the jury. On Wednesday, the court will conduct a ballot to reduce the number of jurors from 15 to 12 before the jury retires for deliberations.

Also read ‘Love makes fools of us all’: Defence closing address in Lamarre-Condon trial

Lamarre Condon Took Voluntary Witness Stand

Mr Stratton told the jury that his client did not have to step into the witness box, but decided to give evidence voluntarily. He said Mr Lamarre-Condon subjected himself to a detailed, fierce cross-examination by a very experienced Crown prosecutor over six days.

Stratton told the jury that Lamarre-Condon could have told prosecutors, in effect: Do your worst, see if you can prove this against me, but I am not going to help you; I am going to stay out of the witness box. Instead, he took that long walk to the witness box and did so voluntarily. Stratton argued that the Crown did not establish that he was telling lies and the jury should accept his testimony as truthful.

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He said the accused was not broken down by the cross-examination. Lamarre-Condon, 31, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Baird, 26, a former Network Ten producer and presenter, and Luke Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant, on February 19, 2024. The Crown alleges the former NSW police officer plotted to kill Baird after the former TV presenter ended their non-exclusive relationship in November 2023, and that he killed Davies to eliminate a witness.

The defence case is that Lamarre-Condon shot Baird in self-defence with his police-issued Glock pistol, and that Davies shot himself by accident after he grabbed the gun. Lamarre-Condon testified that he went to Baird's Paddington home to collect some of his belongings. He said he was disguised as an Uber Eats rider because he was concerned Baird might accuse him of harassment or seek an AVO if he saw him at the door.

Self Defence Claim And Struggle With Baird

During his evidence, Lamarre-Condon described two separate struggles involving his police pistol inside Baird's Paddington share house in February 2024. He said he went there to retrieve possessions after a casual relationship with Baird ended three months prior. Lamarre-Condon testified that Baird was holding a knife in the kitchen and claimed he fired his service pistol, first to disarm him during a struggle, and a second time accidentally as they fell to the floor.

He said a second shot, to Baird's temple, was accidental. He gave evidence that he encountered Davies in the hallway, who he said must have picked up the gun, and said during a second struggle Davies accidentally shot himself. Stratton said the defence case was that the accused honestly believed he had to shoot Baird in self-defence.

He said that the accused asks the jury to return a verdict of not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter in relation to Baird's death. Justice Adams said in her summing up that Lamarre-Condon was seeking to rely on the partial defence of excessive self-defence, manslaughter, on that count. The judge said the Crown had to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Lamarre-Condon's acts were not done in self-defence.

Stratton told jurors that if they accepted the evidence of the accused could reasonably be true, that was enough to return a verdict of not guilty. In particular, if it is reasonably possible that the accused acted in self-defence with Jesse Baird and it is reasonably possible that Luke Davies fired the shot that killed him, the jury would find the accused not guilty of each count of murder.

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Disorganised Cover Up Consistent With Defence Case

Mr Lamarre-Condon does not dispute that he put the men's bodies in surfboard bags after the deaths, used a hire van for transport, initially attempted to sink them in a Bungonia dam, and ultimately left them near a monastery. The jury has seen hours of CCTV footage, some of which recorded his multiple trips to Bunnings for items including cleaning supplies, across four days before handing himself in to police.

Mr Lamarre-Condon previously told the court he was concerned that if he went to jail for Mr Baird's manslaughter, he may be injured or killed because he was a police officer. Mr Stratton pointed out his client also admitted he disposed of property at Bungonia and in a Cronulla skip bin, but said his actions were a long way from a thorough cover up.

He argued that the evidence about what Mr Lamarre-Condon did in the aftermath did not advance the Crown's case because on either version, the accused knew he was in trouble. My submission to you is, the disorganised nature of the accused's attempt to cover up what happened are entirely consistent with the defence case that the shooting was not planned, Mr Stratton said.

If this had been a planned murder, there would have been planning, at the very least, working out what you were going to do with the bodies in advance, and that clearly did not happen. During the trial, the Crown argued Mr Lamarre-Condon developed an obsessive and jealous infatuation with Mr Baird after the two were casually seeing each other in parts of 2023.

He was accused of stalking Mr Baird, monitoring his location through Snapchat, and breaking into the Paddington terrace multiple times, after an apparent split in April of that year. Mr Lamarre-Condon has denied a charge of aggravated break and enter in relation to an August 2023 incident at Mr Baird's home.

The defence case on that charge is that he had permission to enter the property and Mr Lamarre-Condon testified that Mr Baird would often leave a key in the letterbox for him. Justice Natalie Adams is now summing up the case and will also give legal directions to the jurors before they retire to begin deliberations, which she said would likely be on Wednesday morning.

If you or someone you know needs support, the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service is available at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732). The Rainbow Sexual, Domestic and Family Violence Hotline can be reached at 1800 497 212 and Lifeline at 13 11 14.