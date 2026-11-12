Pete Hegseth honored Specialist Thomas Iglesias with a commendation medal after the soldier politely addressed a lapse in decorum at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during Veterans Day events.

United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth presented the Joint Service Commendation Medal to Army Specialist Thomas Iglesias for his respectful correction of conduct at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a high-profile Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The honor recognizes the soldier's adherence to strict ceremonial standards when a breach of silence occurred near the memorial site.

The Incident At Arlington National Cemetery

During a visit to the sacred grounds following a Veterans Day ceremony, a loud laugh was overheard among a group of officials taking photographs on the empty steps in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The group included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, his wife Jennifer, White House Chief of Staff Ricky Buria, Deputy Chief of Staff Patrick Weaver, and Senior Adviser Tami Radabaugh. The incident drew the immediate attention of Specialist Thomas Iglesias, a member of the elite US Army 3rd Infantry Regiment known as The Old Guard, who is responsible for guarding the tomb.

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The Soldier Reprimands Defense Secretary

Specialist Thomas Iglesias stepped forward and scolded Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his staff for the noise at the site. Video footage of the encounter showed the soldier firmly reminding the officials to maintain proper decorum in this solemn environment. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is regarded as one of the most revered war memorials in the United States, serving as the final resting place for unidentified soldiers from World War I, World War II, and the Korean War. It has been guarded continuously by The Old Guard since 1948.

Pentagon Honors Correct Action

In a statement released by the Pentagon, the Defense Department confirmed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth welcomed the army unit guarding the tomb and subsequently awarded Specialist Thomas Iglesias the Joint Service Commendation Medal. The citation specifically credited the soldier for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026. Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell stated shortly after the video emerged that the soldier had correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum, validating the military tradition of silence and respect.

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Award Significance And Military Standards

The Joint Service Commendation Medal is considered one of the higher awards in the military hierarchy and is rarely issued to junior enlisted service members like Specialist Thomas Iglesias. By presenting the medal, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth publicly acknowledged the importance of upholding ceremonial standards even among senior civilian leadership. This gesture underscores the rigorous discipline maintained by The Old Guard, who protect the memorial with unwavering consistency regardless of weather conditions or the presence of high-ranking dignitaries.

Political Context And Impeachment Efforts

The presentation of the medal occurred against a backdrop of intense political scrutiny for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. While critics failed to advance impeachment proceedings during a vote on Tuesday, Republicans may have only delayed the effort rather than ending it entirely. Democrats are set to take control of both the House and the Senate in January, at which point efforts to remove Hegseth are likely to be renewed. Hegseth addressed these political pressures during his first news conference in several months.

Defense Secretary Defends Record

During his press conference, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth strongly rebuked the impeachment move, arguing that he had committed none of the high crimes required by the Constitution for his removal from office. He framed the political attacks not just as personal criticisms but as an indirect indictment against the nation's service members and their successes. The juxtaposition of honoring a soldier for upholding military traditions while simultaneously facing political challenges highlights the complex environment in which the Pentagon operates during this transition of power.