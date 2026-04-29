Defense Secretary Defends Iran Conflict, Faces Congressional Backlash

US Defense Secretary defends the ongoing conflict with Iran before Congress, requesting a $1.5 trillion budget increase while facing criticism over strategy, costs, and diplomatic isolation. The hearing was marked by heated exchanges and partisan divisions.

The US Secretary of Defense faced intense scrutiny during a House Armed Services Committee hearing as he defended the ongoing conflict with Iran and requested a substantial $1.5 trillion military budget.

He characterized critics of the operation, including some members of Congress, as a greater threat to the US than Iran itself, sparking outrage and a heated exchange with lawmakers. The defense secretary invoked past US military engagements in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan as a benchmark for the potential duration of the current conflict, framing it as an 'existential fight' for American safety.

Meanwhile, the financial burden of the war is escalating, with estimated costs already reaching $25 billion. The hearing was marked by sharp disagreements and accusations. A Democratic congressman condemned the conflict as a 'quagmire' and criticized the administration's handling of the situation, leading to a furious rebuttal from the defense secretary, who accused the congressman of aiding enemy propaganda. The exchange highlighted a deep partisan divide over the war's justification and strategy.

Adding to the tension, the President posted a provocative AI-generated image on social media, signaling a hardline stance. Concerns were also raised about the diplomatic isolation of the US, with questions about strained relationships with allies like France. The committee also addressed a controversial incident during the initial phase of the campaign, where Iranian officials reported a significant number of civilian casualties, including children, and the perceived lack of transparency from the Pentagon regarding the investigation.

The debate extended to the effectiveness of the military operation itself. The defense secretary claimed Iran’s nuclear facilities had been 'obliterated,' a statement immediately challenged by a Democratic member who questioned the initial justification for the war if the threat had been entirely neutralized. The hearing also revealed concerns about responsible spending of the proposed $1.5 trillion budget, with questions raised about whether the significant increase in military expenditure would be effectively managed.

The discussion underscored the complex political and financial implications of the conflict, as well as the growing public opposition and the potential for a prolonged and costly engagement. The hearing concluded with a clear indication of partisan divisions and a lack of consensus on the path forward





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