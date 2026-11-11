Novaya Gazeta, Russia's leading independent newspaper, closes after lease and donation blocks

Novaya Gazeta, the Nobel Prize-winning Russian independent newspaper, closed its doors Monday after its landlord refused to renew its lease and banks stopped processing reader donations, the paper's sole income.

Novaya Gazeta, Russia's most daring independent newspaper for decades, closed its doors on Monday, the latest blow to Russians who value freedom of expression and human rights.

Its forced closure is emblematic of the Kremlin's erasure of opinions, ideas and people that do not conform to its views. That process has been under way for years, but it has dramatically accelerated since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Outside a five-story office building on Potapovsky Lane in Moscow, a group of journalists took down a metal plaque and installed a plastic one in its place: Lived Here.

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White carnations, the flower that Russians associate with mourning, were placed on top of it. Inside, Novaya Gazeta's journalists were packing up their offices when I visited Monday. Its co-founder Dmitri A. Muratov, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for defending press freedom, was giving away personal items to colleagues and well-wishers. He handed his emerald banker's lamp to one of the paper's last recruits, a video journalist.

He kept for himself a fire evacuation floor plan, on which he asked staff members to sign their names where their offices had been. The office once occupied by Anna Politkovskaya, an investigative journalist and Kremlin critic who was gunned down on President Vladimir Putin's birthday in 2006, had already been cleared out. Her computer, eyeglasses and notebooks, left in place for 20 years after her murder, are now in storage.

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Despite Perils, Novaya Gazeta Endures as Russia's Conscience

While the occasion was sombre, the journalists were not despondent. In many ways, it was a miracle that the newspaper had survived for as long as it had. Novaya Gazeta chronicled Russia's chaotic 1990s, its consumerist 2000s, its increasingly repressive 2010s and Putin's near-total consolidation of power in the 2020s. It carried on even as six of its journalists were killed and others violently attacked.

It kept publishing after its website was blocked, its media license revoked, its printing press seized and one of its journalists detained. The double death blows came last month, when its landlord refused to renew the lease and the banks that had processed reader donations, the paper's sole form of income, said they would stop doing so. None of the journalists consider this a coincidence.

No one is in shock here, one of the paper's journalists, Tatiana Britskaya, said as she walked the halls amid the boxes and plastic wrap. The process of silencing us started many years ago. The journalists had tried to adapt to Russia's wartime reality. They did not report about what was happening on the frontlines because censorship laws passed in March 2022 had made it a crime to use anything but government sources for such reports.

Readers Demand Continued Resistance Against Censorship

Internally, they debated whether it made sense to keep operating under those conditions, and the newsroom had been divided about it, said Britskaya, 43. But she said their readers overwhelmingly wanted them to continue, even if they had to abide by the new laws. They said, Continue, because many of us are post-Soviet people, and our entire lives were spent reading between the lines. What matters to us is that you stay with us, Britskaya said.

The paper published front pages with the word war blurred out. But its journalists wrote unflinchingly about lives that were taken or forever damaged by the conflict. With philanthropy and activism at the core of its mission, Novaya Gazeta also encouraged readers to help those in need of assistance and organised fundraisers of its own. The paper made its anti-war position eminently clear, withstanding the pressure until it became insurmountable.

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At noon on Monday, the journalists gathered for their final editorial meeting, as dozens of reporters, mostly foreigners, filmed the scene. The editor-in-chief, Sergei Sokolov, listed the articles and columns that would run in the final issue. There was an investigation into an orphan rescued from an abusive psychiatric hospital, who was subsequently drafted and killed in the war. An article about teenagers who had fallen prey to scammers.

A report on representatives from the anti-war Yabloko party taking office in the parliament of Nizhny Novgorod, the only region of Russia that allowed the party to field candidates. Novaya Gazeta's website and social media channels would stop being updated with new content at midnight. Sokolov recalled the words of exiled Orthodox priest Andrei Kordochkin, a columnist for the paper who was stripped of his Moscow congregation because of his anti-war position. Despondency, Kordochkin had said, is the seventh sin.

A Legacy of Ideas, Not Just Pages, Will Live On

Slowly, the journalists took down portraits of their six slain colleagues that had watched over every editorial meeting: Igor Domnikov, Yuri Shchekochikhin, Stanislav Markelov, Anastasia Baburova, Natalia Estemirova and Politkovskaya. During the farewell, some said: Novaya Gazeta is not a newspaper, not a website. It is an idea, a way of life for those who work here. And it is impossible to kill and impossible to close.

We will live. I am sure that society, caught in this terrible time, will finally stir. As the office emptied, Eto Vsyo (That Is All), a popular rock ballad, played on a sound system. The song, a hit in 1994 for Russian rock band DDT, is about loss and mourning, but also about the triumph of love.

Its lead singer, Yuri Shevchuk, recorded a new acoustic version in honour of Novaya Gazeta after it announced that it would close. Shevchuk is Russia's Bruce Springsteen. After declaring that he opposed the war, he left Russia and has been performing abroad. Earlier, Sergey Sokolov, the editor-in-chief, handed out past issues of the newspaper at its Moscow offices.

Tatiana Britskaya held up a picture of Anna Politkovskaya before it was packed away on the final day of publication.