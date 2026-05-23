Delayed Domestic Violence Murder Sentence in Australia

The news discusses the changes in the legal proceedings and the sentencing of the perpetrator of a domestic violence murder that shocked the nation.

Until this week, Tony and Kate Ticehurst thought this stage of their nightmare was about to be over, as the man who murdered their daughter Molly in a 2024 domestic violence attack was days away from being sentenced, ending two years of legal process and incalculable degrees of emotional torture.

However, a phone call several days ago changed everything, as sentencing would be pushed back until at least September. For the first time, Billings had invoked mental health as part of his defense, potentially to mitigate a murder sentence or, in a more extreme possibility, to end up being sentenced for the lesser charge of manslaughter. The latest development is devastating for a family that has already expressed concerns that the system let Ticehurst down in life and in death.

The Government spurred the national debate over domestic violence and put more money into the fight to end domestic violence, thanks to Molly's murder. Nearly a year will have passed between his formal plea and likely sentencing date, causing further uncertainty for the victims and their family. This development is part of the "right to life" and "right to privacy" arguments, which have been highlighted many times due to domestic violence tragedies like these.

Billings broke into his former partner's Forbes home nearly one year ago and stabbed her to death, in an attack that lasted just one minute. After all these years, the case is still ongoing in the NSW Supreme Court. Specifically, events, family ties, crimes, and possible sentences or actions taken by those involved are the topics presented in the news. The various key points disclosed are the rationale behind the mental health claim and the legal process surrounding potential charges





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Domestic Violence Murder Sentence Delay NSW Supreme Court Right To Life Right To Privacy Families' Rights

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