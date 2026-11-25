WA government suspends Deloitte for three months and demands a $166,000 refund after an AI-generated report on university mergers contained significant errors.

The Western Australian government has suspended Deloitte from the majority of its public sector contracts for a period of three months following the discovery of widespread artificial intelligence-generated errors in a critical report. The accounting and advisory firm produced the document regarding a proposed merger of three state universities, but the output was found to be unreliable due to numerous factual mistakes. Tertiary Education Minister Tony Buti publicly expressed his embarrassment regarding the incident and confirmed that the state is pursuing the recoupment of the $166,000 fee paid for the defective work.

Immediate Suspension And Financial Penalties

The suspension applies to Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu's inclusion in the Audit and Financial Advisory Services Common Use Arrangements as well as the Information and Communications Technology Services Common Use Arrangements. This action effectively bars the firm from bidding on or executing the bulk of government projects for the next quarter. The decision comes shortly after the government ordered the company to refund the full $166,000 cost of the report, a demand that Minister Buti stated had not yet been met at the time of the announcement. Officials described the errors as disappointing, noting that while they did not alter the core modeling or final findings, they represented a significant failure in professional standards.

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Context Of Previous AI Reliability Failures

Deloitte has faced scrutiny before regarding its use of artificial intelligence in government consulting work. Last year, the firm produced a $440,000 report for the federal government that was also riddled with similar errors, including fabricated quotes and inaccurate data. During the initial disclosure of the Western Australian errors, Deloitte characterized the mistakes as minor and insisted they did not impact the validity of the cost-benefit analysis. However, the recurrence of such issues has prompted a much harsher response from state officials, who are now implementing a formal ban rather than simply requesting a correction or a partial refund.

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Political Backdrop Of University Merger Plan

The controversial report was commissioned to support the proposed merger of three public universities in Western Australia: Curtin University, Murdoch University, and the University of Western Australia. Minister Buti admitted he is incredibly disappointed in Deloitte's performance and stated that discussions with the firm regarding a satisfactory resolution had not yet succeeded. He warned that if the refund is not processed, the government will enforce further measures. The merger plan itself remains a contentious political issue, with representatives from Curtin and Murdoch raising significant concerns. These stakeholders recently took to the steps of parliament to protest the consolidation, arguing against the government's long-term vision for higher education reform.

Future Steps And Stakeholder Reactions

Despite the administrative setbacks and political opposition, the Western Australian government continues to advance the merger initiative. Education Minister Sabine Winton defended the approach, emphasizing the need for long-term strategic thinking over short-term political criticism. She stated that the proposed merger aims to create a globally competitive university of scale that can attract increased research funding, boost domestic student numbers, improve regional representation, and raise course completion rates. The government plans to interrogate the data from the flawed Deloitte report alongside new information as part of the university reform business case. ABC News has contacted Deloitte for an official comment regarding the suspension and the financial penalty.