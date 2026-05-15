Delta Goodrem's Eurovision Chances: Could She Become the Next Golden Child?

Delta Goodrem, an Australian singer, has been performing in the Eurovision Song Contest final. She has received support from commentators, fans, and even the Prime Minister of Australia. However, her chances of winning are considered challenging due to Australia's poor track record in the competition.

Could Delta Goodrem become Eurovision’s next golden child? She certainly looked the part on Friday, as she ascended into the air, glittering in a gold gown coated in thousands of Swarovski crystals.

Not only is she in the final, but fans now believe she may actually be in with a chance to win. Following her standout performance at the second semi-final, online prediction polls lifted her from fifth place to second.

Even famed UK television presenter Graham Norton admitted on That’s right, an Australian may win a European song contest – although despite the hype that would be an extraordinary turn of events, and she would have to beat the hot favourite Finland. While this alone would be impressive enough (albeit slightly baffling), it’s even more astounding given Australia’s questionable track record at the world’s oldest music competition.

Since entering the contest in 2015, we have failed to qualify three times: Montaigne in 2021, Electric Fields in 2024 and Go-Jo in 2025. At this time last year, it was safe to say Australia was a minor threat on the grand European stage.

However, Delta seems to have turned the tide. On Sunday, she will face fellow finalists from Bulgaria, Ukraine, Norway, Romania, Malta, Cyprus, Albania, Denmark and the Czech Republic. They will join the 10 successful countries from the first semi-final: Greece, Finland, Belgium, Sweden, Moldova, Israel, Serbia, Croatia, Lithuania and Poland, and will also come head-to-head with the so-called ‘Big Five’: France, Germany, Italy and the UK – and the host country, Austria, who automatically progresses to the final.

Courtney Act, Australian drag queen and lead commentator for SBS’ Australian Eurovision coverage, has been closely watching Goodrem’s progress, telling fans on Friday that the singer’s performance contained all the necessary elements for victory: solid vocals, impressive production design and intoxicating energy. She’s so beautiful. Her voice is just so pure. The pitch is perfect, the song is wonderful, the production is brilliant, and it just builds and builds and builds.

Guy Sebastian, who represented Australia at Eurovision in 2015, also showed support for his fellow participant by sharing voting details on his Instagram story, and noting that Goodrem was ‘killing it’. Goodrem even has support from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who on Friday told ABC Melbourne radio that he believed the homegrown singer deserved to take home the win.

‘She’s at the stage of her career she doesn’t need to do this at all,’ he said. ‘She’s doing this because she wanted to represent Australia … I hope that she cracks it – she deserves it. ’ It’s not just Australian commentators backing Goodrem. Ryan Clark and Angela Scanlon, hosts of the BBC’s Eurovision coverage, said audiences were lapping up her performance.

‘In the rehearsal yesterday, there definitely excitement about having somebody of that ilk on stage, and she didn’t hold back,’ Scanlon said during a segment on ahead of the semi-final. ‘There’s a little bit of danger involved in the staging, which I think people are going to love. ’ Elsewhere, Mark Savage, the BBC’s music correspondent, also said Delta was one to watch ahead of the grand final.

‘Her odds have been shortening all week – and her song, a classic ballad in the Celine Dion style, is guaranteed to appeal to both the public vote and the juries of professional songwriters, who each account for half of the score,’ he said.has added Goodrem to her list of potential Eurovision winners, praising the singer’s vocal strength and referring to her as a ‘queen’. Similarly, vocal coach Tim Welch, who has worked with artists like Lauryn Hill and Keshi, applauded Goodrem’s tonal quality and her voice’s ability to stand on its own.

Of course, Eurovision results are always relatively tricky to predict. Its voting system is prone to vote-harvesting campaigns, which can sometimes upend an already numerically fragile voting system. Goodrem is also performing in the first half of the final on Sunday, meaning she will likely have to work even harder to remain in the audience’s mind over the following hours of the finale. And if history indicates anything, luck hasn’t always been on Australia’s side.

While several previous Australian participants have cut through, none have officially won. Dami Im managed to win the professional jury vote within 2016.

However, she was just edged out by Ukraine’s Jamala once the public televote was added, leaving her in second place





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Eurovision Song Contest Delta Goodrem Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Courtney Act Ryan Clark Angela Scanlon Mark Savage Tim Welch Dami Im Ukraine's Jamala

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