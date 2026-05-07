Dementia Now the Leading Cause of Death in Australia

Recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals a significant shift in mortality trends, with dementia overtaking heart disease as the primary cause of death due to an aging population.

In a significant turn for national health statistics, dementia has now emerged as the primary cause of death across Australia . Recent data published by the Australia n Bureau of Statistics indicates a pivotal shift in mortality trends, with dementia accounting for 9.4 per cent of all deaths recorded in 2024.

This figure surpasses the prevalence of ischaemic heart disease, which previously held the top spot but now accounts for 8.7 per cent of fatalities. The transition highlights a critical change in the healthcare landscape, reflecting how the nature of life-limiting conditions is evolving within the Australian population. While coronary heart disease remains a dominant threat specifically for the male demographic—resulting in over ten thousand deaths in the same period—the broader trend points toward a growing crisis in cognitive health.

Lauren Moran, the head of mortality statistics at the ABS, suggests that this shift is intrinsically linked to the increasing longevity of the Australian people. As medical advancements allow individuals to live longer lives, more citizens are reaching an age where the risk of developing dementia increases substantially. This demographic shift means that while people are surviving heart-related issues longer, they are more susceptible to the neurodegenerative effects of dementia in their later years.

Interestingly, the data reveals a strong gender disparity in this specific cause of death, with women making up 62.4 per cent of those who passed away from dementia. This disparity underscores the need for gender-specific research and support systems to address the unique challenges faced by aging women in the community. Beyond the rise of dementia, the report sheds light on the state of respiratory health.

Chronic lower respiratory diseases, which encompass conditions such as emphysema and bronchitis, rank as the third leading cause of death, claiming more than 9,000 lives in 2024. Notably, these statistics exclude the impact of COVID-19. Ms. Moran observed that respiratory deaths had hit record lows during the initial years of the global pandemic, likely due to social distancing and masking.

However, the current figures indicate a return to pre-pandemic levels. This resurgence includes seasonal illnesses like the flu, which contributed to 827 deaths in 2024, signaling a return to normal patterns of viral transmission and chronic illness management. The ABS data also brings to light a concerning rise in deaths associated with substance abuse. Drug-induced fatalities climbed to 1,947 in 2024, marking an increase from the 1,766 recorded the previous year, with acute toxicity being the primary driver.

Similarly, alcohol-induced deaths rose to 1,765, often stemming from long-term complications like liver cirrhosis. Perhaps most tragic is the persistence of suicide as the leading cause of premature death. With 3,307 recorded deaths in 2024, the rate stands at 12.2 per 100,000 people. This issue disproportionately affects men, who account for over three-quarters of these deaths, with a median age of 46.

The data serves as a stark reminder of the mental health crisis and the urgent need for intervention services. The comprehensive nature of these statistics provides a roadmap for future public health policies in Australia. By understanding the shift toward age-related cognitive decline and the persistence of mental health struggles, the government and health providers can better allocate resources. It is imperative that support systems remain accessible to those in distress.

For individuals seeking help, services such as Lifeline at 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue at 1300 224 636 offer critical lifelines for those struggling with mental health or suicidal ideation. As the population continues to age, the focus must shift toward holistic care that addresses both physical longevity and cognitive quality of life





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