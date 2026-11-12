Scott Colom Wins Mississippi Senate Race, First Black Senator Since Reconstruction

Democrat Scott Colom defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith to become Mississippi's first Black US senator since Reconstruction and the first Democratic senator since 1982. His campaign focused on affordability, including the viral 'pick another protein' ad.

Democrat Scott Colom has won the Mississippi Senate race, defeating Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, the Associated Press declared on Wednesday at 6pm (10am Thursday AEDT) after a count that took more than a week.

Colom becomes the first Black US senator from Mississippi since the Reconstruction era and the first Democrat since 1982. His victory flips a traditionally deep-red state and gives Democrats an eighth new seat in the 100-seat Senate, increasing their total to 55. Colom was considered an outside chance weeks ago, trailing Hyde-Smith in polls, but became a dark horse as the campaign progressed.

Also read Scott Colom wins Mississippi Senate seat, becomes first Black senator from state since Reconstruction

Hyde-Smith, a cattle farmer, pre-emptively declared victory on election night, telling supporters: I blocked Scott Colom from being a federal judge, and you blocked him from being a US senator. We still don't have all the votes in, so we're not calling all of it tonight, but we are in a very good lead and I assure you, I will continue to be your US senator. She refused to concede after the election.

Colom Campaign Aided By Viral Beef Ads

Colom's campaign was aided by simple but effective advertisements, including a viral ad on rising beef prices. Asked about beef prices in February, Hyde-Smith said: You know, you have so many proteins to choose from. The ad then cuts to a man flipping burgers on a grill. Pick another protein? he says.

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Shhiiiiii - I'd rather pick another senator instead. Colom campaigned on the idea that Mississippi Matters, chatting with voters at hair salons, colleges, Waffle Houses, barber shops, fast food restaurants, big box stores, and even at Trump rallies. He drove a pick another protein truck offering free tacos. I don't do speeches, Colom said days before the election.

I speak from my heart. I talk about what I care about, I listen to people. When Colom announced last year, pundits wrote him off. The seat was labeled solid R, making fundraising difficult.

Three months after launching, Colom raised about $594,000 while Hyde-Smith raised nearly $1.1m, including a significant donation from Aipac. Before the election, Colom had raised about $3.6m compared with Hyde-Smith's $5.3m. Unseating an incumbent senator in Mississippi had not been done since 1942. In 2015, Colom unseated an incumbent district attorney who had held the seat for almost three decades.

Colom Formerly Nominated For Federal Judgeship

That made him the first Black district attorney for the 16th circuit, where he held a 94% success rate for convictions. In 2023, Biden nominated Colom, a seventh-generation Mississippian, to serve as a US district court judge for the northern district of Mississippi. Republicans, including Senator Roger Wicker, blocked the nomination. Hyde-Smith later said she blocked Colom from being a federal judge.

Colom knew he needed Black voter turnout and about a quarter of white voters. National Democrats initially laughed when Ralph Warnock told them to pay attention to Colom. Only a month before the election did the party seriously infuse cash, after seeing the impact of the ad. Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and Cory Booker stumped across Mississippi.

Colom's momentum built for months. People have to understand how much potential and promise we have in Mississippi, he said. We're a state that has to matter, that this country will never reach its potential if it ignores places like Mississippi. After the election, Colom maintained a lead of several thousand votes.

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Historic turnout combined with data inaccurately marking voters inactive left all 82 counties counting affidavit ballots, taking days. Hyde-Smith did not appear during that time. Colom used media attention to highlight local people and businesses. I'm glad that the media is getting an opportunity to see our state, he told reporters.

Colom Visits Mississippi Colleges After Victory

Go out to talk to some Mississippians - they're very proud of this moment. He encouraged journalists to visit local museums and shouted out colleges. The day after the election, Colom visited Millsaps College, his alma mater, and Tougaloo College, a historically Black college whose students fought for voting rights. At Millsaps, he walked out to raucous cheers.

He talked about his time there and the value of an education. He thanked Anne MacMaster, an English professor who asked him to read Richard Wright as a sophomore. That is the most beautiful reading of Richard Wright I've ever heard, she told him. You can do anything.

Colom's victory caps a dramatic national blue wave. Democrats also won in the Deep South: Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham for the Senate seat in South Carolina, and Keisha Lance Bottoms became governor of Georgia, the first Black woman elected governor of a US state. In Louisiana, the Democratic Senate candidate came within two percentage points. Democrats had rare wins in Texas, Kansas and Iowa.

Historic Context Of Mississippi Senate Elections

The last Democrat elected to the US Senate from Mississippi was John Stennis, who served from 1947 to 1989 and was elected for the final time in 1982. Stennis was an avowed racial segregationist for most of his career, though he supported an extension of the Voting Rights Act in the 1980s. Mississippi sent two Black men to the US Senate in the 1870s during Reconstruction; both were Republicans elected by the state legislature, not the public.

Civil rights activist Flonzie Brown-Wright, who in the 1960s became the first Black woman elected to public office in Mississippi since Reconstruction, praised Colom's win. Hyde-Smith was initially elected to the Mississippi state senate as a conservative Democrat before switching parties. In 2018, she filled a vacancy in the US Senate and was re-elected in 2020.