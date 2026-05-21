Democratic National Committee Releases Report on Party's Loss in 2024 Presidential Race

The report, written by Democratic consultant Paul Rivera, criticises Democrats' focus on 'identity politics' and notes that the party has ceded ground to Republicans through under-funding of state parties and a 'persistent inability or unwillingness to listen to all voters'.

The Democratic National Committee has released a report on the party's loss in the 2024 presidential race , but quickly disavowed it. The report, written by Democratic consultant Paul Rivera, criticises Democrats' focus on 'identity politics' and notes that the party has ceded ground to Republicans through under-funding of state parties and a 'persistent inability or unwillingness to listen to all voters'.

The report highlights divisions within the party, including a lack of unity over issues such as the war in the Gaza Strip. Despite the report's criticisms, Democrats appear well-positioned to make gains in Congress in the November vote, with polls indicating a decline in Donald Trump's popularity.

However, the party is still searching for a unifying message ahead of the 2028 presidential campaign. The report's release has been met with frustration among Democratic voters, who are calling for the party to focus on the future rather than engaging in finger-pointing about past losses.

Both major parties have commissioned autopsies in the past to explore what lessons can be learned from losses, and the Democratic National Committee's decision to release the report is seen as a step in the right direction. However, the report's criticisms and the party's disavowal of it suggest that there is still much work to be done to address the party's divisions and develop a cohesive message





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