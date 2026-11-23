Congressional Democrats plan to probe President Trump's exclusive cryptocurrency dinner and business ventures following steep investor losses and ethical warnings from senators.

Democratic lawmakers are preparing to launch fresh congressional investigations into President Donald Trump's cryptocurrency ventures, specifically focusing on an exclusive dinner event held on Sunday night. The probe will examine the president's business dealings involving the $TRUMP meme coin, which has seen a dramatic decline in value since its launch just days before his second inauguration in January 2025. This legislative action comes as Republicans face significant political losses in recent midterm elections, while Democrats gear up to assume control of Congress in the new year.

Core Details of the Exclusive Crypto Dinner Event

The dinner, marketed as the "Most Exclusive Dinner In The World," was hosted by President Trump for the top investors in his declining cryptocurrency. The event featured high-profile celebrities such as businessman Kevin O'Leary, professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, and former NBA player Tristan Thompson. Attendance was limited to the top 185 holders of the meme coin, with the top 29 recipients granted access to a special VIP reception. These VIP guests received Trump-themed goody bags, while the top four holders, who possessed at least 1 million $TRUMP coins each, were promised 18-karat gold Trump watches.

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Despite the lavish nature of the event, the president's website explicitly stated that attendees would not be granted a private meet-and-greet with President Trump. This exclusion applies even to the highest tier of investors who received the gold watches. The White House declined to comment directly on the gathering, referring all inquiries to Crowdfunding LLC, the company responsible for operating and selling the meme coin. Although the dinner was not listed on the president's public schedule, officials noted that President Trump frequently holds off-the-record social gatherings at his properties during weekends.

Senator Letters and Ethical Opposition

Sinior Democratic senators, including Chair Adam Schiff and Senator Elizabeth Warren, have formally challenged the ethics of these commercial activities. Last month, Senator Schiff and eight other Democratic senators sent a letter to the White House demanding detailed answers regarding the dinner and its associated scoring mechanism. They argued that the event appeared carefully constructed to increase investment in the $TRUMP coin, potentially allowing the president to use his office for personal enrichment. The letter emphasized that President Trump's continued monetization of his name and likeness raises serious ethical concerns amidst rising costs for American families.

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Senator Richard Blumenthal, the top Democrat on the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, also signed the letter demanding a robust inquiry. Both Senator Warren and Senator Blumenthal have faced legal threats from the US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, Aaron Reitz, who warned them against investigating the president and his associates. The legislative push is driven by the belief that the scoring mechanism for the dinner served as a financial incentive that blurred the lines between public duty and private profit.

Financial Impact on Investors and Watchdog Reactions

The financial implications for investors have been severe, with the coin's devaluation coinciding with steep losses for many who purchased the cryptocurrency. In 2025, the top 220 investors were previously invited to dine with President Trump at his Sterling, Virginia, golf club, establishing a pattern of rewarding token holders with exclusive access. Critics argue that this model allows unvetted customers to gain special access to the president, which groups like Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington describe as exact evidence of why presidential profiteering must be banned.

While many investors have experienced significant financial losses, President Trump's personal net worth has increased by nearly US$3 billion since he returned to office in 2025. More than US$1 billion of this increase is attributed to cryptocurrencies tied to his family's businesses. The stark contrast between the president's financial gains and the investors' losses has fueled calls for greater oversight. Democrats plan to focus future congressional probes on these financial entanglements, aiming to uncover the full extent of how the president's business interests intersect with his official powers.